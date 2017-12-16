Knox, Diallo lead No. 8 Kentucky past Virginia Tech 93-86

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Needing every point possible to compete with high-scoring Virginia Tech, No. 8 Kentucky got offense from all over the court off numerous opportunities created by a disruptive defense.

Kevin Knox scored 21 points, Hamidou Diallo added 20, including a big 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining, and the Wildcats outlasted Virginia Tech 93-86 on Saturday for their most significant victory this season.

The Wildcats won their seventh straight and hit a season-high 11 3-pointers, with six players making at least one. Kentucky (9-1) finished 11 of 22 from behind the arc. Quade Green added 17 points with a pair of 3s while wearing shaded protective glasses after injuring his eye last week against Monmouth.

However, Diallo's left-corner 3 was the Wildcats' most timely basket.

''It was just a normal shot to me,'' said Diallo, who made 4 of 7 from long range, including one with 4:54 left for a 78-71 lead. ''I just got the ball and all I saw was the rim, to be honest.''

Most important for the Wildcats was their pressing defense that forced 19 turnovers leading to 36 points. Coach John Calipari has stressed that kind of aggressiveness all season to his young team, and they responded by holding the Hokies 10 points below their nation-leading average of 96.2 per game despite allowing them to shoot 58 percent.

''If we let Virginia Tech be the aggressor, we lose this game,'' Calipari said. ''We don't have a chance. And what I've learned in my career, you're playing a pressing team, you always press the pressing team. And that makes you the aggressor versus them.''

Ahmed Hill had 20 points, Justin Robinson 19 and Kerry Blackshear 18 for Virginia Tech (9-2), which had won its previous seven.

Kentucky's youngsters needed this type of win after struggling against less-challenging opponents and falling short to Kansas in a marquee matchup. With Power 5 schools rounding out their remaining schedule, beating an Atlantic Coast Conference foe was important.