He Knows No Fear wins at 300-1 to become biggest-priced winner in British and Irish racing history

In his rags to riches journey from plasterer to property tycoon, the billionaire businessman Luke Comer has never missed an investment opportunity like this.

So despondent had the trainer-owner been at his horse, He Knows No Fear, flounder on his debut that he failed to attend - let alone bet - as the bookies at Leopardstown placed improbable odds of 300-1 on his second outing.

Yet to Comer's, and the racing world's, amazement on Thursday, the rank outsider - who plunged as far as 999/1 during in-running betting - stormed to the most unfancied triumph in the sport's history in Britain and Ireland.

Bookmakers described the triumph as "unprecedented" but Jim Gorman, assistant to the media-shy co-founder of international property group Comer International, insisted the horse's performance was not a complete surprise.

“This has not really come out of the blue," Gorman said. "We ran him in Limerick and I actually had a few quid each way on him. But he got left in the stalls, got no real run and didn’t learn anything. Myself and Luke were despondent after."

Gamblers had placed tiny bets on the horse. Just £264 was bet in total via the Betfair Exchange despite listing a starting price of 999/1. A punter in Midlands betting through Paddy Power at 300/1 was said to have received the biggest payout having placed a £10 wager.

He Knows No Fear was one of many high-priced runners in the race and Comer's yard speculated that prices are becoming increasingly misplaced due to the reduced numbers of bookmakers on the courses due to Covid-19.

"Nobody backed him today - I also think the prices at the moment are a little bit false with no bookmakers allowed on the racecourse,” Gorman added.

Comer, 57, who has 70 horses in training, was said to be "thrilled" despite failing to place a bet. "He bred this (horse) by his own stallion and that gives him real, real pleasure," the assistant added. "He is delighted.”

The favourite, Agitaire, who hit 1/100 in running, was the even money favourite before the off. Betfair spokesman Barry Orr, told the Telegraph Sport the scenes were "truly bizarre. ‘’As you can imagine, it’s highly unusual for any horse to have a Betfair starting price at the ceiling price of 999/1 on the Exchange," he said. "And in a truly bizarre turn of events, never seen before on the Betfair Exchange, not only did the winner have a Betfair starting price of 1000, but he also traded at those odds in-running - while the runner up, and even money favourite, Agitare, traded at the basement price of 1.01 (1/100)."

Having previously been beaten nearly 20 lengths at 250-1 in his previous race, He Knows No Fear, got his nose in front of Agitare in the final furlong at the Dublin racetrack.

The previous biggest winning starting price in Britain or Ireland was recorded in 1990 when Equinoctial won a Kelso jumps race at 250-1.

Comer’s runners win irregularly so often go off at big prices. Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “These punting heroes have either been struck by divine inspiration or are extremely shrewd form judges.”

John Hill, of Coral, added: “Although He Knows No Fear enters the history books as the longest-priced winner in UK or Irish racing, he did not go completely unbacked. Incredibly, 26 punters were able to find the winner, an amazing achievement given he was 300-1.”