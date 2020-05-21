Is Knowit AB (publ)'s (STO:KNOW) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2011, Per Wallentin was appointed CEO of Knowit AB (publ) (STO:KNOW). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Per Wallentin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Knowit AB (publ) has a market capitalization of kr2.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth kr10m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr5.8m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from kr957m to kr3.8b, and the median CEO total compensation was kr4.2m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Knowit stands. On a sector level, around 67% of total compensation represents salary and 33% is other remuneration. Knowit does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

Thus we can conclude that Per Wallentin receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Knowit AB (publ). However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Knowit has changed from year to year.

Is Knowit AB (publ) Growing?

Knowit AB (publ) has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 11% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 6.3%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Knowit AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 12% over three years, Knowit AB (publ) shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Knowit AB (publ) pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. While it may be worth researching further, we don't see a problem with the CEO pay, given the good EPS growth. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Knowit that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

