Knowing the numbers: Watkins Glen stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Top five in stage points earned at Watkins Glen in 2017:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Martin Truex Jr. 18 0 Kyle Busch 12 1 Daniel Suarez 10 1 Brad Keselowski 10 0 Chase Elliott/

Matt Kenseth 8 0

Top five in points earned in last two races at Watkins Glen:

Driver Race points Race wins Martin Truex Jr. 93 1 Denny Hamlin 82 1 Kyle Busch 78 0 Matt Kenseth 74 0 Brad Keselowski 72 0

Most laps led in last two races at Watkins Glen:

Driver Laps led Brad Keselowski 48 Kyle Busch 25 Martin Truex Jr. 25

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 6.1, only two of the last 10 winners have started outside the top six

Active drivers to win pole: Kyle Busch (3), Jimmie Johnson (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), and Kurt Busch

Active drivers to win at Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), Joey Logano (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1) and Denny Hamlin (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, 2008

Where stage winners started from: First, fifth

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-4, Chevrolet-3, Ford-3