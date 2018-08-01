Knowing the numbers: Watkins Glen stats to consider

RJ Kraft
NASCAR.com
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.

RELATED: Set your Fantasy Live roster now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver

Average Running Position

Daniel Suarez

5.967

Erik Jones

10.578

Kyle Busch

11.226

Brad Keselowski

11.487

Martin Truex Jr.

11.565

Top five in stage points earned at Watkins Glen in 2017:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Martin Truex Jr.

18

0

Kyle Busch

12

1

Daniel Suarez

10

1

Brad Keselowski

10

0

Chase Elliott/
Matt Kenseth

8

0

Top five in points earned in last two races at Watkins Glen:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Martin Truex Jr.

93

1

Denny Hamlin

82

1

Kyle Busch

78

0

Matt Kenseth

74

0

Brad Keselowski

72

0

Most laps led in last two races at Watkins Glen:

Driver

Laps led

Brad Keselowski

48

Kyle Busch

25

Martin Truex Jr.

25

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 6.1, only two of the last 10 winners have started outside the top six

Active drivers to win pole: Kyle Busch (3), Jimmie Johnson (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), and Kurt Busch

Active drivers to win at Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), Joey Logano (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1) and Denny Hamlin (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, 2008

Where stage winners started from: First, fifth

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-4, Chevrolet-3, Ford-3

