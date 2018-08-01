Knowing the numbers: Watkins Glen stats to consider
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.
Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present):
Driver
Average Running Position
5.967
Erik Jones
10.578
11.226
11.487
11.565
Top five in stage points earned at Watkins Glen in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
Martin Truex Jr.
18
0
Kyle Busch
12
1
Daniel Suarez
10
1
Brad Keselowski
10
0
8
0
Top five in points earned in last two races at Watkins Glen:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Martin Truex Jr.
93
1
82
1
Kyle Busch
78
0
Matt Kenseth
74
0
Brad Keselowski
72
0
Most laps led in last two races at Watkins Glen:
Driver
Laps led
Brad Keselowski
48
Kyle Busch
25
Martin Truex Jr.
25
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 6.1, only two of the last 10 winners have started outside the top six
Active drivers to win pole: Kyle Busch (3), Jimmie Johnson (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), and Kurt Busch
Active drivers to win at Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), Joey Logano (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1) and Denny Hamlin (1)
Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, 2017
Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, 2008
Where stage winners started from: First, fifth
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-4, Chevrolet-3, Ford-3