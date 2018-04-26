Knowing the numbers: Talladega fantasy stats to consider

RJ Kraft
NASCAR.com
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver

Average running position

Chase Elliott

10.122

Kurt Busch

14.168

Jimmie Johnson

14.738

Ryan Blaney

14.971

Joey Logano

15.573

Top five in stage points earned at Talladega in 2017:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Brad Keselowski

29

2

Ryan Blaney

28

1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16

0

Jimmie Johnson

15

0

Clint Bowyer/Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr.

14

0

Top five in points earned at Talladega in 2017:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Brad Keselowski

99

1

Denny Hamlin

68

0

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

67

1

Kasey Kahne

65

0

Aric Almirola*

65

0

*Point total does not include the 35-point penalty Almirola and his team were assessed following the spring race for a post-race laser inspection failure. That penalty does not factor into fantasy points.

Most laps led in 2017 races at Talladega:

Driver

Laps led

Joey Logano

69

Kyle Busch

52

Denny Hamlin

47

Brad Keselowski

38

Ryan Blaney

27

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 11.1, seven of the past 10 winners have started no worse than 10th.

Active drivers to win pole: Kasey Kahne (1), Chase Elliott (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kevin Harvick (1) and Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Active drivers to win at Talladega: Brad Keselowski (5), Clint Bowyer (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Joey Logano (2), Jamie McMurray (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Denny Hamlin (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), David Ragan (1) and Kyle Busch (1)

Most recent pole winner: Dale Earnhardt Jr., fall race in 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., spring race of 2017

Where stage winners started from: Third, sixth, ninth and 11th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Ford-7, Chevrolet-2, Toyota-1

