Knowing the numbers: Talladega fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend.

Don't forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver Average running position Chase Elliott 10.122 Kurt Busch 14.168 Jimmie Johnson 14.738 Ryan Blaney 14.971 Joey Logano 15.573

Top five in stage points earned at Talladega in 2017:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Brad Keselowski 29 2 Ryan Blaney 28 1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16 0 Jimmie Johnson 15 0 Clint Bowyer/Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr. 14 0

Top five in points earned at Talladega in 2017:

Driver Race points Race wins Brad Keselowski 99 1 Denny Hamlin 68 0 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 67 1 Kasey Kahne 65 0 Aric Almirola* 65 0

*Point total does not include the 35-point penalty Almirola and his team were assessed following the spring race for a post-race laser inspection failure. That penalty does not factor into fantasy points.

Most laps led in 2017 races at Talladega:

Driver Laps led Joey Logano 69 Kyle Busch 52 Denny Hamlin 47 Brad Keselowski 38 Ryan Blaney 27

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 11.1, seven of the past 10 winners have started no worse than 10th.

Active drivers to win pole: Kasey Kahne (1), Chase Elliott (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kevin Harvick (1) and Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Active drivers to win at Talladega: Brad Keselowski (5), Clint Bowyer (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Joey Logano (2), Jamie McMurray (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Denny Hamlin (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), David Ragan (1) and Kyle Busch (1)

Most recent pole winner: Dale Earnhardt Jr., fall race in 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., spring race of 2017

Where stage winners started from: Third, sixth, ninth and 11th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Ford-7, Chevrolet-2, Toyota-1