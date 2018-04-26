Knowing the numbers: Talladega fantasy stats to consider
Knowing the numbers: Talladega fantasy stats to considerNumbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert …
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte for even more advice.
RELATED: Play Fantasy Live now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats
Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present):
Driver
Average running position
10.122
Kurt Busch
14.168
Jimmie Johnson
14.738
14.971
15.573
Top five in stage points earned at Talladega in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
29
2
Ryan Blaney
28
1
16
0
Jimmie Johnson
15
0
Clint Bowyer/Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr.
14
0
Top five in points earned at Talladega in 2017:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Brad Keselowski
99
1
68
0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
67
1
65
0
Aric Almirola*
65
0
*Point total does not include the 35-point penalty Almirola and his team were assessed following the spring race for a post-race laser inspection failure. That penalty does not factor into fantasy points.
Most laps led in 2017 races at Talladega:
Driver
Laps led
Joey Logano
69
52
Denny Hamlin
47
Brad Keselowski
38
Ryan Blaney
27
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 11.1, seven of the past 10 winners have started no worse than 10th.
Active drivers to win pole: Kasey Kahne (1), Chase Elliott (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kevin Harvick (1) and Martin Truex Jr. (1)
Active drivers to win at Talladega: Brad Keselowski (5), Clint Bowyer (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Joey Logano (2), Jamie McMurray (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Denny Hamlin (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), David Ragan (1) and Kyle Busch (1)
Most recent pole winner: Dale Earnhardt Jr., fall race in 2017
Last time pole-sitter won here: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., spring race of 2017
Where stage winners started from: Third, sixth, ninth and 11th
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Ford-7, Chevrolet-2, Toyota-1