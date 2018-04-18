Knowing the numbers: Richmond fantasy stats to consider

RJ Kraft
NASCAR.com
Knowing the numbers: Richmond fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five in average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present) at Richmond:

Driver

Average Running Position

Kevin Harvick

7.508

Kyle Busch

7.808

Denny Hamlin

7.938

Brad Keselowski

11.263

Kyle Larson

11.318

Top five in stage points earned at Richmond in 2017:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Kyle Larson

29

0

Martin Truex Jr.

24

1

Brad Keselowski

21

1

Kevin Harvick

15

0

Joey Logano

15

0

Top five in total points earned at Richmond in 2017:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Kyle Larson

92

1

Joey Logano

89*

1

Brad Keselowski

82

0

Denny Hamlin

79

0

Ryan Newman

75

0

Note: This total adds in the 25 points Logano lost from the No. 22 team’s post-Richmond penalty, which are not assessed in Fantasy Live.

Most laps led in 2017 races at Richmond:

Driver

Laps led

Martin Truex Jr.

198

Brad Keselowski

119

Denny Hamlin

59

Kyle Larson

58

Kyle Busch

39

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.0; however, the last seven race winners at Richmond have started from inside the top five

Active drivers to win pole: Denny Hamlin (3), Jimmie Johnson (2), Joey Logano (2), Kasey Kahne (1), Ryan Newman (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kyle Busch (1)

Active drivers to win a Richmond race: Kyle Busch (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kevin Harvick (3), Clint Bowyer (2), Joey Logano (2), Kurt Busch (2), Kyle Larson (1), Ryan Newman (1), Kasey Kahne (1) and Brad Keselowski (1)

Most recent pole winner: Matt Kenseth, fall 2017 race

Last time pole-sitter won here: Denny Hamlin, fall 2016 race

Where stage winners started from: First, fifth, seventh and 15th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Ford-4, Chevrolet-3, Toyota-3

