Knowing the numbers: Richmond fantasy stats to consider
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend.
Don't forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte for even more advice.
Top five in average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present) at Richmond:
Driver
Average Running Position
7.508
7.808
7.938
11.263
11.318
Top five in stage points earned at Richmond in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
Kyle Larson
29
0
24
1
Brad Keselowski
21
1
Kevin Harvick
15
0
15
0
Top five in total points earned at Richmond in 2017:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Kyle Larson
92
1
Joey Logano
89*
1
Brad Keselowski
82
0
Denny Hamlin
79
0
75
0
Note: This total adds in the 25 points Logano lost from the No. 22 team’s post-Richmond penalty, which are not assessed in Fantasy Live.
Most laps led in 2017 races at Richmond:
Driver
Laps led
Martin Truex Jr.
198
Brad Keselowski
119
Denny Hamlin
59
Kyle Larson
58
Kyle Busch
39
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.0; however, the last seven race winners at Richmond have started from inside the top five
Active drivers to win pole: Denny Hamlin (3), Jimmie Johnson (2), Joey Logano (2), Kasey Kahne (1), Ryan Newman (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kyle Busch (1)
Active drivers to win a Richmond race: Kyle Busch (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kevin Harvick (3), Clint Bowyer (2), Joey Logano (2), Kurt Busch (2), Kyle Larson (1), Ryan Newman (1), Kasey Kahne (1) and Brad Keselowski (1)
Most recent pole winner: Matt Kenseth, fall 2017 race
Last time pole-sitter won here: Denny Hamlin, fall 2016 race
Where stage winners started from: First, fifth, seventh and 15th
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Ford-4, Chevrolet-3, Toyota-3