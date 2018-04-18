Knowing the numbers: Richmond fantasy stats to consider Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five in average running position (per loop data from 2005 to the present) at Richmond:



Top five in stage points earned at Richmond in 2017:



Driver Stage points Stage wins Kyle Larson 29 0 Martin Truex Jr. 24 1 Brad Keselowski 21 1 Kevin Harvick 15 0 Joey Logano 15 0

Top five in total points earned at Richmond in 2017:



Driver Race points Race wins Kyle Larson 92 1 Joey Logano 89* 1 Brad Keselowski 82 0 Denny Hamlin 79 0 Ryan Newman 75 0

Note: This total adds in the 25 points Logano lost from the No. 22 team’s post-Richmond penalty, which are not assessed in Fantasy Live.

Most laps led in 2017 races at Richmond:



Driver Laps led Martin Truex Jr. 198 Brad Keselowski 119 Denny Hamlin 59 Kyle Larson 58 Kyle Busch 39

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.0; however, the last seven race winners at Richmond have started from inside the top five

Active drivers to win pole: Denny Hamlin (3), Jimmie Johnson (2), Joey Logano (2), Kasey Kahne (1), Ryan Newman (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kyle Busch (1)

Active drivers to win a Richmond race: Kyle Busch (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kevin Harvick (3), Clint Bowyer (2), Joey Logano (2), Kurt Busch (2), Kyle Larson (1), Ryan Newman (1), Kasey Kahne (1) and Brad Keselowski (1)

Most recent pole winner: Matt Kenseth, fall 2017 race

Last time pole-sitter won here: Denny Hamlin, fall 2016 race

Where stage winners started from: First, fifth, seventh and 15th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Ford-4, Chevrolet-3, Toyota-3