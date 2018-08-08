Knowing the numbers: Michigan fantasy stats to consider
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.
Top five average running position at Michigan (per loop data from 2005 to the present):
Driver
Average Running Position
7.384
William Byron
9.218
11.697
12.235
Ryan Blaney
12.298
Top five in stage points earned at Michigan in 2017-18:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
39
1
37
3
31
0
29
0
Brad Keselowski
29
1
Top five in points earned in last three races at Michigan:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Martin Truex Jr.
122
0
Kevin Harvick
121
0
Kyle Larson
120
2
Kyle Busch
119
0
Chase Elliott
105
0
Most laps led in last three races at Michigan:
Driver
Laps led
Martin Truex Jr.
119
Brad Keselowski
107
Kyle Larson
99
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 6.9; five drivers have won from the pole, only one driver has started outside the top 20 (Kurt Busch, 2014)
Active drivers to win pole: Joey Logano (3), Kurt Busch (3), Kasey Kahne (3), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Kyle Larson (1), Ryan Newman (1)
Active drivers to win at Michigan: Kyle Larson (3), Kurt Busch (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Joey Logano (2), Ryan Newman (2), Clint Bowyer (1), Kyle Busch (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kasey Kahne (1)
Most recent pole winner: Kurt Busch, June of 2018
Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Larson, June of 2017
Where stage winners started from: First, second (twice), fourth, ninth, 13th
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-6, Ford-3, Toyota-1