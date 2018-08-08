Knowing the numbers: Michigan fantasy stats to consider Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.

RELATED: Set your Fantasy Live roster now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats

Top five average running position at Michigan (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver Average Running Position Chase Elliott 7.384 William Byron 9.218 Brad Keselowski 11.697 Joey Logano 12.235 Ryan Blaney 12.298

Top five in stage points earned at Michigan in 2017-18:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Kevin Harvick 39 1 Martin Truex Jr. 37 3 Kyle Larson 31 0 Kyle Busch 29 0 Brad Keselowski 29 1

Top five in points earned in last three races at Michigan:

Driver Race points Race wins Martin Truex Jr. 122 0 Kevin Harvick 121 0 Kyle Larson 120 2 Kyle Busch 119 0 Chase Elliott 105 0

Most laps led in last three races at Michigan:

Driver Laps led Martin Truex Jr. 119 Brad Keselowski 107 Kyle Larson 99

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 6.9; five drivers have won from the pole, only one driver has started outside the top 20 (Kurt Busch, 2014)

Active drivers to win pole: Joey Logano (3), Kurt Busch (3), Kasey Kahne (3), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Kyle Larson (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Active drivers to win at Michigan: Kyle Larson (3), Kurt Busch (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Joey Logano (2), Ryan Newman (2), Clint Bowyer (1), Kyle Busch (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kasey Kahne (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kurt Busch, June of 2018

Story Continues

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Larson, June of 2017

Where stage winners started from: First, second (twice), fourth, ninth, 13th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-6, Ford-3, Toyota-1