Knowing the numbers: Michigan fantasy stats to consider

Chase Wilhelm
NASCAR.com
  • Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …
1 / 2

Knowing the numbers: Michigan fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.

Top five average running position at Michigan (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver

Average Running Position

Chase Elliott

7.384

William Byron

9.218

Brad Keselowski

11.697

Joey Logano

12.235

Ryan Blaney

12.298

Top five in stage points earned at Michigan in 2017-18:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Kevin Harvick

39

1

Martin Truex Jr.

37

3

Kyle Larson

31

0

Kyle Busch

29

0

Brad Keselowski

29

1

Top five in points earned in last three races at Michigan:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Martin Truex Jr.

122

0

Kevin Harvick

121

0

Kyle Larson

120

2

Kyle Busch

119

0

Chase Elliott

105

0

Most laps led in last three races at Michigan:

Driver

Laps led

Martin Truex Jr.

119

Brad Keselowski

107

Kyle Larson

99

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 6.9; five drivers have won from the pole, only one driver has started outside the top 20 (Kurt Busch, 2014)

Active drivers to win pole: Joey Logano (3), Kurt Busch (3), Kasey Kahne (3), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Kyle Larson (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Active drivers to win at Michigan: Kyle Larson (3), Kurt Busch (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Joey Logano (2), Ryan Newman (2), Clint Bowyer (1), Kyle Busch (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kasey Kahne (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kurt Busch, June of 2018

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Larson, June of 2017

Where stage winners started from: First, second (twice), fourth, ninth, 13th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-6, Ford-3, Toyota-1

