Knowing the numbers: Indianapolis fantasy stats to consider

RJ Kraft
NASCAR.com

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte.

RELATED: Set your Fantasy Live roster now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats

Top five average running position at Indianapolis (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver

Average Running Position

Erik Jones

9.547

Kyle Larson

9.855

Kyle Busch

10.882

Matt Kenseth

11.211

Jimmie Johnson

11.315

Top five in stage points earned at Indianapolis in 2017:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Kyle Busch

20

2

Martin Truex Jr.

18

0

Ryan Blaney

16

0

Kevin Harvick

13

0

Joey Logano/
Matt Kenseth

10

0

Top five in points earned in last two races at Indianapolis:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Matt Kenseth

81

0

Kevin Harvick

79

0

Joey Logano

78

0

Kyle Busch

68

1

Kasey Kahne

63

1

Most laps led in last two races at Indianapolis:

Driver

Laps led

Kyle Busch

236

Brad Keselowski

38

Matt Kenseth

21

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 7.4; Six of past 10 winners have started on the front three rows.

Active drivers to win pole: Kevin Harvick (2), Kyle Busch (2), Jimmie Johnson (1), Denny Hamlin (1), Reed Sorenson (1), David Ragan (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Active drivers to win at Indianapolis: Jimmie Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Kasey Kahne (1), Jamie McMurray (1), Paul Menard (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, July of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, July of 2016

Where stage winners started from: Pole (twice)

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-8, Toyota-2

What to Read Next