Knowing the numbers: Indianapolis fantasy stats to consider
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte.
Top five average running position at Indianapolis (per loop data from 2005 to the present):
Driver
Average Running Position
Erik Jones
9.547
9.855
10.882
11.211
Jimmie Johnson
11.315
Top five in stage points earned at Indianapolis in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
Kyle Busch
20
2
Martin Truex Jr.
18
0
Ryan Blaney
16
0
13
0
Joey Logano/
10
0
Top five in points earned in last two races at Indianapolis:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Matt Kenseth
81
0
Kevin Harvick
79
0
Joey Logano
78
0
Kyle Busch
68
1
63
1
Most laps led in last two races at Indianapolis:
Driver
Laps led
Kyle Busch
236
Brad Keselowski
38
Matt Kenseth
21
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 7.4; Six of past 10 winners have started on the front three rows.
Active drivers to win pole: Kevin Harvick (2), Kyle Busch (2), Jimmie Johnson (1), Denny Hamlin (1), Reed Sorenson (1), David Ragan (1), Ryan Newman (1)
Active drivers to win at Indianapolis: Jimmie Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Kasey Kahne (1), Jamie McMurray (1), Paul Menard (1), Ryan Newman (1)
Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, July of 2017
Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, July of 2016
Where stage winners started from: Pole (twice)
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-8, Toyota-2