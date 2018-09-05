Knowing the numbers: Indianapolis fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte.

RELATED: Set your Fantasy Live roster now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats

Top five average running position at Indianapolis (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver Average Running Position Erik Jones 9.547 Kyle Larson 9.855 Kyle Busch 10.882 Matt Kenseth 11.211 Jimmie Johnson 11.315

Top five in stage points earned at Indianapolis in 2017:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Kyle Busch 20 2 Martin Truex Jr. 18 0 Ryan Blaney 16 0 Kevin Harvick 13 0 Joey Logano/

Matt Kenseth 10 0

Top five in points earned in last two races at Indianapolis:

Driver Race points Race wins Matt Kenseth 81 0 Kevin Harvick 79 0 Joey Logano 78 0 Kyle Busch 68 1 Kasey Kahne 63 1

Most laps led in last two races at Indianapolis:

Driver Laps led Kyle Busch 236 Brad Keselowski 38 Matt Kenseth 21

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 7.4; Six of past 10 winners have started on the front three rows.

Active drivers to win pole: Kevin Harvick (2), Kyle Busch (2), Jimmie Johnson (1), Denny Hamlin (1), Reed Sorenson (1), David Ragan (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Active drivers to win at Indianapolis: Jimmie Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Kasey Kahne (1), Jamie McMurray (1), Paul Menard (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, July of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, July of 2016

Where stage winners started from: Pole (twice)

Story Continues

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-8, Toyota-2