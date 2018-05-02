Knowing the numbers: Dover fantasy stats to consider

RJ Kraft
NASCAR.com
  • Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight &#8230;
  • Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight &#8230;
1 / 2

Knowing the numbers: Dover fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

RELATED: Play Fantasy Live now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to present):

Driver

Average running position

Jimmie Johnson

7.716

Chase Elliott

8.093

Kyle Busch

10.324

Kyle Larson

10.592

Daniel Suarez

10.657

Top five in stage points earned at Dover in 2017:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Martin Truex Jr.

37

2

Kyle Larson

30

1

Kyle Busch

25

0

Jimmie Johnson

21

0

Kevin Harvick/Chase Elliott

16

0

Top five in points earned at Dover in 2017:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Martin Truex Jr.

104

0

Kyle Larson

97

0

Jimmie Johnson

95

1

Kyle Busch

86

1

Chase Elliott

83

0

Most laps led in 2017 races at Dover:

Driver

Laps led

Kyle Larson

378

Martin Truex Jr.

153

Chase Elliott

138

Kyle Busch

49

Brad Keselowski

39

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 9.7; four of the past six winners at Dover have started between 10th and 15th.

Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Martin Truex Jr. (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kevin Harvick (1)

Active drivers to win at Dover: Jimmie Johnson (11), Ryan Newman (3), Kyle Busch (3), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kurt Busch (1)

Most recent pole winner: Martin Truex Jr., fall race of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Jimmie Johnson, fall race of 2010

Where stage winners started from: 2nd (twice), 3rd and 16th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-7, Toyota-3

What to Read Next