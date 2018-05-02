Knowing the numbers: Dover fantasy stats to consider
Knowing the numbers: Dover fantasy stats to considerNumbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte for even more advice.
RELATED: Play Fantasy Live now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats
Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to present):
Driver
Average running position
Jimmie Johnson
7.716
8.093
10.324
10.592
10.657
Top five in stage points earned at Dover in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
37
2
Kyle Larson
30
1
Kyle Busch
25
0
Jimmie Johnson
21
0
Kevin Harvick/Chase Elliott
16
0
Top five in points earned at Dover in 2017:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Martin Truex Jr.
104
0
Kyle Larson
97
0
Jimmie Johnson
95
1
Kyle Busch
86
1
Chase Elliott
83
0
Most laps led in 2017 races at Dover:
Driver
Laps led
Kyle Larson
378
Martin Truex Jr.
153
Chase Elliott
138
Kyle Busch
49
39
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 9.7; four of the past six winners at Dover have started between 10th and 15th.
Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Martin Truex Jr. (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kevin Harvick (1)
Active drivers to win at Dover: Jimmie Johnson (11), Ryan Newman (3), Kyle Busch (3), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kurt Busch (1)
Most recent pole winner: Martin Truex Jr., fall race of 2017
Last time pole-sitter won here: Jimmie Johnson, fall race of 2010
Where stage winners started from: 2nd (twice), 3rd and 16th
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-7, Toyota-3