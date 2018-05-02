Knowing the numbers: Dover fantasy stats to consider Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to present):

Top five in stage points earned at Dover in 2017:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Martin Truex Jr. 37 2 Kyle Larson 30 1 Kyle Busch 25 0 Jimmie Johnson 21 0 Kevin Harvick/Chase Elliott 16 0

Top five in points earned at Dover in 2017:

Driver Race points Race wins Martin Truex Jr. 104 0 Kyle Larson 97 0 Jimmie Johnson 95 1 Kyle Busch 86 1 Chase Elliott 83 0

Most laps led in 2017 races at Dover:

Driver Laps led Kyle Larson 378 Martin Truex Jr. 153 Chase Elliott 138 Kyle Busch 49 Brad Keselowski 39

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 9.7; four of the past six winners at Dover have started between 10th and 15th.



Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Martin Truex Jr. (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kevin Harvick (1)

Active drivers to win at Dover: Jimmie Johnson (11), Ryan Newman (3), Kyle Busch (3), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kevin Harvick (1), Brad Keselowski (1) and Kurt Busch (1)

Most recent pole winner: Martin Truex Jr., fall race of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Jimmie Johnson, fall race of 2010

Where stage winners started from: 2nd (twice), 3rd and 16th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-7, Toyota-3