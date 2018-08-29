Knowing the numbers: Darlington fantasy stats to consider Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte.

Top five average running position at Darlington (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Top five in stage points earned at Darlington in 2017:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Martin Truex Jr. 20 2 Denny Hamlin 17 0 Kyle Larson 16 0 Kevin Harvick 15 0 Brad Keselowski 11 0

Top five in points earned in last two races at Darlington:

Driver Race points Race wins Denny Hamlin 95* 1 Martin Truex Jr. 93 1 Kevin Harvick 84 0 Kyle Larson 78* 0 Kyle Busch 74 0

*Note: Hamlin was assessed a 25-point penalty following last year‘s Darlington race for a L1-level infraction. Larson was assessed a 15-point penalty following the 2016 Darlington race for exceeding measurements in the post-race LIS inspection. Neither affects the fantasy points players earn.

Most laps led in last two races at Darlington:

Driver Laps led Kevin Harvick 236 Kyle Larson 169 Denny Hamlin 137 Martin Truex Jr. 104

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.9; seven of the past 10 winners have started inside the top 10



Active drivers to win pole: Kasey Kahne (4), Kevin Harvick (3), Kurt Busch (3), Clint Bowyer (1), Matt Kenseth (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Jamie McMurray (1), Ryan Newman (1)

Active drivers to win at Darlington: Jimmie Johnson (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Matt Kenseth (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Kyle Busch (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kevin Harvick, September of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kevin Harvick, April of 2014

Where stage winners started from: Second (twice)

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-6, Chevrolet-4