Knowing the numbers: Darlington fantasy stats to consider
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte.
Top five average running position at Darlington (per loop data from 2005 to the present):
Driver
Average Running Position
7.898
8.774
Erik Jones
9.757
10.033
10.971
Top five in stage points earned at Darlington in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
Martin Truex Jr.
20
2
Denny Hamlin
17
0
Kyle Larson
16
0
15
0
11
0
Top five in points earned in last two races at Darlington:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Denny Hamlin
95*
1
Martin Truex Jr.
93
1
Kevin Harvick
84
0
Kyle Larson
78*
0
Kyle Busch
74
0
*Note: Hamlin was assessed a 25-point penalty following last year‘s Darlington race for a L1-level infraction. Larson was assessed a 15-point penalty following the 2016 Darlington race for exceeding measurements in the post-race LIS inspection. Neither affects the fantasy points players earn.
Most laps led in last two races at Darlington:
Driver
Laps led
Kevin Harvick
236
Kyle Larson
169
Denny Hamlin
137
Martin Truex Jr.
104
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.9; seven of the past 10 winners have started inside the top 10
Active drivers to win pole: Kasey Kahne (4), Kevin Harvick (3), Kurt Busch (3), Clint Bowyer (1), Matt Kenseth (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Jamie McMurray (1), Ryan Newman (1)
Active drivers to win at Darlington: Jimmie Johnson (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Matt Kenseth (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Kyle Busch (1)
Most recent pole winner: Kevin Harvick, September of 2017
Last time pole-sitter won here: Kevin Harvick, April of 2014
Where stage winners started from: Second (twice)
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-6, Chevrolet-4