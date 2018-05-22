Knowing the numbers: Charlotte fantasy stats to consider

Chase Wilhelm
NASCAR.com
  Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Don't forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte for even more advice.
  • Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight &#8230;
Knowing the numbers: Charlotte fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to present):

Driver

Average running position

Jimmie Johnson

8.019

Kyle Busch

10.069

Denny Hamlin

11.165

Matt Kenseth

13.139

Martin Truex Jr.

13.751

Top five in stage points earned at Charlotte in 2017:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Matt Kenseth

34

0

Martin Truex Jr.

33

1

Kevin Harvick

32

2

Kyle Busch

32

1

Kurt Busch

22

0

Top five in points earned at Charlotte in 2017

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Martin Truex Jr.

107

1

Kevin Harvick

95

0

Matt Kenseth

93

0

Denny Hamlin

86

0

Kyle Busch

75

0

Most laps led in 2017 races at Charlotte:

Driver

Laps led

Martin Truex Jr.

324

Kevin Harvick

194

Kyle Busch

85

Denny Hamlin

55

Jimmie Johnson

35

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 10.3

Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (9), Jimmie Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Matt Kenseth (2), Aric Almirola (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Active drivers to win at Charlotte: Jimmie Johnson (8), Kasey Kahne (4), Kevin Harvick (3), Matt Kenseth (2), Jamie McMurray (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Clint Bowyer (1), Kurt Busch (1), Austin Dillon (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Joey Logano (1)

Most recent pole winner: Denny Hamlin, fall race of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Martin Truex Jr., spring race of 2016

Where stage winners started from: 2nd, 8th, 6th, 3rd, 3rd

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-5, Toyota-3, Ford-2

