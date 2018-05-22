Knowing the numbers: Charlotte fantasy stats to consider
Knowing the numbers: Charlotte fantasy stats to considerNumbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte for even more advice.
RELATED: Play Fantasy Live now | How the new Fantasy Live works | Driver stats
Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to present):
Driver
Average running position
Jimmie Johnson
8.019
10.069
11.165
13.139
13.751
Top five in stage points earned at Charlotte in 2017:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
Matt Kenseth
34
0
Martin Truex Jr.
33
1
32
2
Kyle Busch
32
1
22
0
Top five in points earned at Charlotte in 2017
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Martin Truex Jr.
107
1
Kevin Harvick
95
0
Matt Kenseth
93
0
Denny Hamlin
86
0
Kyle Busch
75
0
Most laps led in 2017 races at Charlotte:
Driver
Laps led
Martin Truex Jr.
324
Kevin Harvick
194
Kyle Busch
85
Denny Hamlin
55
Jimmie Johnson
35
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 10.3
Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (9), Jimmie Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Matt Kenseth (2), Aric Almirola (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1)
Active drivers to win at Charlotte: Jimmie Johnson (8), Kasey Kahne (4), Kevin Harvick (3), Matt Kenseth (2), Jamie McMurray (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Clint Bowyer (1), Kurt Busch (1), Austin Dillon (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Joey Logano (1)
Most recent pole winner: Denny Hamlin, fall race of 2017
Last time pole-sitter won here: Martin Truex Jr., spring race of 2016
Where stage winners started from: 2nd, 8th, 6th, 3rd, 3rd
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-5, Toyota-3, Ford-2