Knowing the numbers: Charlotte fantasy stats to consider

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track in advance to help give you an edge as you set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft, and watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte for even more advice.

Top five average running position (per loop data from 2005 to present):

Top five in stage points earned at Charlotte in 2017:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Matt Kenseth 34 0 Martin Truex Jr. 33 1 Kevin Harvick 32 2 Kyle Busch 32 1 Kurt Busch 22 0

Top five in points earned at Charlotte in 2017

Driver Race points Race wins Martin Truex Jr. 107 1 Kevin Harvick 95 0 Matt Kenseth 93 0 Denny Hamlin 86 0 Kyle Busch 75 0

Most laps led in 2017 races at Charlotte:

Driver Laps led Martin Truex Jr. 324 Kevin Harvick 194 Kyle Busch 85 Denny Hamlin 55 Jimmie Johnson 35

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 10.3

Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (9), Jimmie Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Matt Kenseth (2), Aric Almirola (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Active drivers to win at Charlotte: Jimmie Johnson (8), Kasey Kahne (4), Kevin Harvick (3), Matt Kenseth (2), Jamie McMurray (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Clint Bowyer (1), Kurt Busch (1), Austin Dillon (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Joey Logano (1)

Most recent pole winner: Denny Hamlin, fall race of 2017

Last time pole-sitter won here: Martin Truex Jr., spring race of 2016

Where stage winners started from: 2nd, 8th, 6th, 3rd, 3rd

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Chevrolet-5, Toyota-3, Ford-2