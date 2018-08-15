Knowing the numbers: Bristol fantasy stats to consider Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don't forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte.

Top five average running position at Bristol (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver Average Running Position Erik Jones 9.364 Kevin Harvick 11.843 Kyle Larson 12.096 Jimmie Johnson 12.825 Bubba Wallace 12.830

Top five in stage points earned at Bristol in 2017-18:

Driver Stage points Stage wins Kyle Larson 39 1 Jimmie Johnson 35 0 Erik Jones 33 0 Kyle Busch 23 1 Denny Hamlin 22 0

Top five in points earned in last three races at Bristol:

Driver Race points Race wins Jimmie Johnson 136 1 Kyle Larson 133 0 Kevin Harvick 111 0 Denny Hamlin 106 0 Kyle Busch 105 2

Most laps led in last three races at Bristol:

Driver Laps led Kyle Larson 472 Kyle Busch 273 Erik Jones 260

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.3; three of the last four winners at Bristol have started outside the top 10.

Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (2), Joey Logano (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kasey Kahne (1), Kurt Busch (1), Kevin Harvick (1) and Erik Jones (1)

Active drivers to win at Bristol: Kyle Busch (7), Kurt Busch (5), Joey Logano (2), Brad Keselowski (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Kasey Kahne (1) and Denny Hamlin (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, April of 2018

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, April of 2018

Where stage winners started from: First, third (three times), fifth, 18th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-5, Ford-3, Chevrolet-2