Knowing the numbers: Bristol fantasy stats to consider
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.
Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.
Top five average running position at Bristol (per loop data from 2005 to the present):
Driver
Average Running Position
9.364
11.843
12.096
Jimmie Johnson
12.825
Bubba Wallace
12.830
Top five in stage points earned at Bristol in 2017-18:
Driver
Stage points
Stage wins
Kyle Larson
39
1
Jimmie Johnson
35
0
Erik Jones
33
0
23
1
22
0
Top five in points earned in last three races at Bristol:
Driver
Race points
Race wins
Jimmie Johnson
136
1
Kyle Larson
133
0
Kevin Harvick
111
0
Denny Hamlin
106
0
Kyle Busch
105
2
Most laps led in last three races at Bristol:
Driver
Laps led
Kyle Larson
472
Kyle Busch
273
Erik Jones
260
Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.3; three of the last four winners at Bristol have started outside the top 10.
Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (2), Joey Logano (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kasey Kahne (1), Kurt Busch (1), Kevin Harvick (1) and Erik Jones (1)
Active drivers to win at Bristol: Kyle Busch (7), Kurt Busch (5), Joey Logano (2), Brad Keselowski (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Kasey Kahne (1) and Denny Hamlin (1)
Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, April of 2018
Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, April of 2018
Where stage winners started from: First, third (three times), fifth, 18th
Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-5, Ford-3, Chevrolet-2