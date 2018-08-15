Knowing the numbers: Bristol fantasy stats to consider

RJ Kraft
NASCAR.com
Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend. Dont forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight …

Numbers mean plenty when it comes to building out your Fantasy Live teams each week. NASCAR.com will examine the stats outlook for each track to help give you an edge as you go to set your lineups and bonus picks ahead of the race weekend.

Don‘t forget to check back on NASCAR.com for additional insight from fantasy expert RJ Kraft as well as to watch Fantasy Fastlane with Jessica Ruffin and NBC Sports‘ Steve Letarte.

Top five average running position at Bristol (per loop data from 2005 to the present):

Driver

Average Running Position

Erik Jones

9.364

Kevin Harvick

11.843

Kyle Larson

12.096

Jimmie Johnson

12.825

Bubba Wallace

12.830

Top five in stage points earned at Bristol in 2017-18:

Driver

Stage points

Stage wins

Kyle Larson

39

1

Jimmie Johnson

35

0

Erik Jones

33

0

Kyle Busch

23

1

Denny Hamlin

22

0

Top five in points earned in last three races at Bristol:

Driver

Race points

Race wins

Jimmie Johnson

136

1

Kyle Larson

133

0

Kevin Harvick

111

0

Denny Hamlin

106

0

Kyle Busch

105

2

Most laps led in last three races at Bristol:

Driver

Laps led

Kyle Larson

472

Kyle Busch

273

Erik Jones

260

Average starting position for last 10 winners: 8.3; three of the last four winners at Bristol have started outside the top 10.

Active drivers to win pole: Ryan Newman (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (2), Joey Logano (1), Jimmie Johnson (1), Kasey Kahne (1), Kurt Busch (1), Kevin Harvick (1) and Erik Jones (1)

Active drivers to win at Bristol: Kyle Busch (7), Kurt Busch (5), Joey Logano (2), Brad Keselowski (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Kasey Kahne (1) and Denny Hamlin (1)

Most recent pole winner: Kyle Busch, April of 2018

Last time pole-sitter won here: Kyle Busch, April of 2018

Where stage winners started from: First, third (three times), fifth, 18th

Winning manufacturers of last 10 races: Toyota-5, Ford-3, Chevrolet-2

