How to know if you're doing social distancing right

The world is in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic right now, and government advice for each nation is changing daily. Currently in the UK, all pubs, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms have been closed, with broader social distancing urged for all in a bid to reduce the spread of (and minimise the number of deaths resulting from) the highly contagious COVID-19.

Over the weekend, there has been much debate over exactly what counts as social distancing. While the Prime Minister previously said going for a walk or a run outside is acceptable, because it helps to preserve physical and mental health, he told the public yesterday that they "have to do that responsibly". Images of parks and seaside promenades across the UK this weekend showed them packed, making it hard for people to ensure they are honouring the two metre distance rule between others.

"Don't think fresh air in itself automatically provides some immunity," Boris Johnson said, adding: "There are plenty of people you could infect. Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it's absolutely crucial."

So how can you determine whether or not you're properly honouring the government's advice to socially distance in order to save lives? First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put it pretty simply.

"Life shouldn't feel normal right now, so if your life still feels entirely normal, ask yourself if you are doing the right things," said Sturgeon in an official address yesterday.

And that seems a fairly clear message. If you asked yourself the question on Saturday or Sunday, does my life feel normal today?, what would the answer have been? If you can truthfully say yes - or that your life feels pretty close to normal - then you can probably assume you are not doing enough to separate yourself from society.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reveals three more people in the country have died



Latest coronavirus updates: https://t.co/EFxKtyuysA pic.twitter.com/kCZBcaHecO







— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 22, 2020





With the expectation that our lives won't feel normal for some time - perhaps for the next three months or so, as we attempt to suppress the contagion of COVID-19 - it can be easy to slip into a cycle of feeling negative about it. Thoughts can escalate into a panic that there won't come an end to this new way of life. But as GP, Dr Adwoa Danso, told Cosmopolitan UK last week:

"The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly but it is important to remember that the outbreak will pass. The majority of people will be unaffected or have mild symptoms which they will completely recover from."

Keep that in mind, stay inside, and hopefully this will pass with as little harm as we can possibly sustain.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

