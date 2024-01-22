What to know for WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, how to watch, match card and more

The road to WrestleMania will soon kick off with the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view taking place this weekend.

The first WWE premium live event of the year is highlighted by the annual Royal Rumble men's and women's matches, where 30 competitors will enter the ring, try to throw each other over the top rope and be the last person standing. The winner of the men's and women's matches will get a championship match at WrestleMania, making the Royal Rumble match a potentially career-changing wrestling match for the victor.

With the event less than one week away, here's what to know for the 2024 Royal Rumble:

Wrestlers compete during the women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome.

When is Royal Rumble 2024?

Royal Rumble is Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is Royal Rumble 2024?

The 2024 Royal Rumble will be at Tropicana Field − home of the Tampa Bay Rays − in St. Peterberg, Florida.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2024

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

Royal Rumble 2024 match card

Matches not in order

Men's Royal Rumble match

Women's Royal Rumble match

United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Who is in the men's Royal Rumble match?

As of Jan. 17, six men's stars have declared for the Royal Rumble match. Here's who is in it so far:

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

Chad Gable

Otis

Akira Tozawa

Who is in the women's Royal Rumble match?

As of Jan. 17, four women's have declared for the Royal Rumble match. Here's who is in it so far:

Bayley

Nia Jax

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Maxxine Dupri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, how to watch, match card, more