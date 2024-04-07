What to know for WrestleMania 40 night two: Time, how to watch, match card and more

Who's ready for round two?

WrestleMania 40 had an incredible night one on Saturday, and the event will culminate with night two on Sunday. Six matches make up the card, with the main event of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match will be fought under Bloodline rules after Reigns and The Rock won their tag team match, meaning The Bloodline can interfere whenever, however it wants. In short, Rhodes has a tough hill to climb if he wants to finish his story. Three other titles will be on the line in what is sure to be another exhilarating night.

Here's what to know ahead of WrestleMania 40 Sunday:

The Rock makes his entrance during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

WrestleMania 40 night two start time

WrestleMania night two will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How to watch WrestleMania 2024 night two

WrestleMania 40 can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

How to catch WWE's biggest event without cable

The only way to stream WrestleMania is through Peacock. The streaming service discontinued its free trial option so the only available Peacock plans are:

Premium: Stream with ads for $5.99/month or $59.99 for a full year

Premium Plus: Stream ad-free and catch local NBC channels as well as downloadable content for $11.99/month or $119.99 for a full year

Student Discount: Get the Premium plan for only $1.99/month for 12 months

WrestleMania 40 night two match card

Matches not in order.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Women's Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley.

WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WrestleMania 40 night two: Time, how to watch, match card and more