GO in the Know: Women and Retirement, DIY Home Renovations & Top Financial Advice of the Week

The Big Lead: Women and Retirement by the Numbers

On average, women live longer than men, so they need more retirement savings than their male counterparts. But a recent GOBankingRates survey shows that women aren’t necessarily prepared and, in fact, many women have little to nothing saved for retirement. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Sam’s Club

Check out these dos and don’ts of shopping at Sam’s Club to score extra savings and great deals. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Home Renovations That Are Surprisingly DIY

To inspire you to earn some savings, here are several home renovations that are surprisingly DIY. Read the full story here

Bonus: 8 Undiscovered, Cheap and Beautiful Cities To Retire In

GOBankingRates looked at the cities with the lowest rent and focused on locations with populations under 200K residents. Rather than break the bank or sacrifice for a less than desirable area, take a look at these beautiful and undiscovered cities to retire in. Read the full story here

