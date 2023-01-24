What to know about winter weather, roads, flight delays, power outages in North Texas

Heavy rains are expected to continue Tuesday and snow is forecast for the afternoon into the evening as a strong storm moves across North Texas, according the National Weather Service.

Fort Worth has an 18 percent chance and Dallas has a 4 percent chance of snow. Any snow that falls will likely be wet and slushy and won’t stick to the roads. Schools in the area remained open Tuesday.

The Dallas and Fort Worth areas will see mostly rain until around 3 p.m. and may start to see a mix of rain and snow from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bowie-Gainesville, Sherman-Bonham, Paris, and Decatur are expected to see snow going into early morning Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Temperatures will reach a high of 43 degrees and a low of 35 degrees Tuesday in Fort Worth.

Snow accumulation is more likely on elevated surfaces, especially across western North Texas and along the Red River Valley, where temperatures will be colder.

Road conditions to remain ‘drivable’ with possibility of slush

Slippery road conditions are possible Tuesday afternoon going into Tuesday night. Texans can check current road conditions at drivetexas.org

“Pockets of surface road slush and slick spots on bridges and overpasses will be possible,” according to the NWS forecast. Surface roads should remain “drivable.” The NWS advises drivers to take it slow on roads and to continue monitoring the forecast for updates.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, for areas in the northwestern-most portions of North Texas including Cisco, Graham, Bowie, Denton, Sherman, and Paris, where minor travel impacts can be expected.

Commutes on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, may also be impacted as melted snow can refreeze.

Trinity Boulevard, near Precinct Line Road in Fort Worth, was closed Tuesday due to reports of high water conditions.

Delayed flights at DFW and Dallas Love Field airports

There have been 93 delays and 12 canceled flights Tuesday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and 21 delays and no cancellations at the Dallas Love Field Airport, according to data from FlightAware.

At DFW Airport and Love Field, departure traffic is experiencing gate hold and taxi delays of 15 minutes and arrival traffic is experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes, according to data from FlightView.

Power outages in Tarrant and Dallas County

There have been 680 outages in Tarrant County and 149 outages in Dallas County, according to data collected at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday from the Oncor Storm Center.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

