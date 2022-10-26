I know why Rishi Sunak wasn't smiling when he became PM

No wonder Rishi Sunak was not smiling yesterday

No wonder Rishi Sunak was not smiling yesterday. There is an increased nervousness at the top of Government about Jeremy Hunt's medium-term fiscal plan, now renamed as the Autumn statement and expected on Nov 17.

The plan will set out how the Government intends to get the public finances back onto an even keel in the coming years and it is being eagerly awaited by the financial markets.

No wonder it dominated the first Cabinet of Sunak's new administration today.

However, I am told by informed sources that the plans worked up by the Chancellor show that the Treasury is looking at double-digit spending cuts across the board for all departments.

One said that Hunt has pencilled in cuts between 10 and 15 per cent for most departments. Hunt's team did not comment when I approached them today.

And the politics gets worse because Labour is said to be planning to try to force a vote on each of these decisions as they go through.

Terminal

This would mean that Tory MPs would be forced to vote for individual cuts to education, the health service, and so it goes on. Each vote would turn into a cut in their majorities at the next general election.

For many Tories with already wafer-thin majorities, it would be terminal. One insider told me: "First schools, and then hospitals - how can we hold that? The 'Red Wall' lost their minds over voting on fracking. How will they cope with a 20pc cut in budgets?"

Foreign secretary James Cleverly - who will be aware of what is coming - said this morning that the new PM will "want to take some time to work on the detail" with Hunt.

Forget the row about whether to bring back fracking - this scale of cuts, if it goes ahead, would make every vote in Parliament a battleground.

Kit Malthouse, the former education secretary, is said to have complained about the scale of the cuts at a meeting of the Cabinet last week.

Political savvy

The concern among some Conservative MPs is that Sunak - who entered Parliament as an MP in 2015 - lacks the political savvy to get this through the House of Commons. One MP questioned whether Rishi was "the politician to get it through".

Story continues

Hunt and Sunak have to find savings somewhere to balance the books. What are the alternatives? On BBC's Newsnight on Tuesday, Tory MP and Sunak backer Richard Holden said Hunt should look at an about-turn (again) on the National Insurance increase.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meets with the Governor of the Bank of England on Wednesday

On the same programme, former Treasury minister Lord O'Neill said that the triple lock on pensions needs to be looked at "really closely".

The scale of the cuts could explain the broad nature of the reshuffle. Giving the aid minister job to the veteran Andrew Mitchell, a voluble supporter of lifting aid spending from 0.5 per cent of GDP to 0.7 per cent, means that he cannot criticise when it does not happen for a few years.

And bringing back Suella Braverman as Home Secretary stops the Right bleating when Sunak and Hunt don’t immediately start to cut taxes. Elsewhere the under-rated Steve Barclay at Health knows all about finding efficiencies from when he was chief secretary to the Treasury.

I thought one group missing from the reshuffle - apart from more women - were more Tory MPs from the North which will be needed to defend these cuts in former Labour constituencies that might feel the cuts harder than others in the more prosperous south.

Politics is all about choices. And the next ones that are made by Sunak and Hunt will set the tone definitively for this new government.