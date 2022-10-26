I know why Rishi Sunak wasn't smiling when he became PM

Christopher Hope
·3 min read
No wonder Rishi Sunak was not smiling yesterday
No wonder Rishi Sunak was not smiling yesterday

No wonder Rishi Sunak was not smiling yesterday. There is an increased nervousness at the top of Government about Jeremy Hunt's medium-term fiscal plan, now renamed as the Autumn statement and expected on Nov 17.

The plan will set out how the Government intends to get the public finances back onto an even keel in the coming years and it is being eagerly awaited by the financial markets.

No wonder it dominated the first Cabinet of Sunak's new administration today.

However, I am told by informed sources that the plans worked up by the Chancellor show that the Treasury is looking at double-digit spending cuts across the board for all departments.

One said that Hunt has pencilled in cuts between 10 and 15 per cent for most departments. Hunt's team did not comment when I approached them today.

And the politics gets worse because Labour is said to be planning to try to force a vote on each of these decisions as they go through.

Terminal

This would mean that Tory MPs would be forced to vote for individual cuts to education, the health service, and so it goes on. Each vote would turn into a cut in their majorities at the next general election.

For many Tories with already wafer-thin majorities, it would be terminal. One insider told me: "First schools, and then hospitals - how can we hold that? The 'Red Wall' lost their minds over voting on fracking. How will they cope with a 20pc cut in budgets?"

Foreign secretary James Cleverly - who will be aware of what is coming - said this morning that the new PM will "want to take some time to work on the detail" with Hunt.

Forget the row about whether to bring back fracking - this scale of cuts, if it goes ahead, would make every vote in Parliament a battleground.

Kit Malthouse, the former education secretary, is said to have complained about the scale of the cuts at a meeting of the Cabinet last week.

Political savvy

The concern among some Conservative MPs is that Sunak - who entered Parliament as an MP in 2015 - lacks the political savvy to get this through the House of Commons. One MP questioned whether Rishi was "the politician to get it through".

Hunt and Sunak have to find savings somewhere to balance the books. What are the alternatives? On BBC's Newsnight on Tuesday, Tory MP and Sunak backer Richard Holden said Hunt should look at an about-turn (again) on the National Insurance increase.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meets with the Governor of the Bank of England on Wednesday
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meets with the Governor of the Bank of England on Wednesday

On the same programme, former Treasury minister Lord O'Neill said that the triple lock on pensions needs to be looked at "really closely".

The scale of the cuts could explain the broad nature of the reshuffle. Giving the aid minister job to the veteran Andrew Mitchell, a voluble supporter of lifting aid spending from 0.5 per cent of GDP to 0.7 per cent, means that he cannot criticise when it does not happen for a few years.

And bringing back Suella Braverman as Home Secretary stops the Right bleating when Sunak and Hunt don’t immediately start to cut taxes. Elsewhere the under-rated Steve Barclay at Health knows all about finding efficiencies from when he was chief secretary to the Treasury.

I thought one group missing from the reshuffle - apart from more women - were more Tory MPs from the North which will be needed to defend these cuts in former Labour constituencies that might feel the cuts harder than others in the more prosperous south.

Politics is all about choices. And the next ones that are made by Sunak and Hunt will set the tone definitively for this new government.

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie, Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (3-3). Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust responded for the Penguins (4-1-1) who lost for the first time in regulation time this NHL season. Edmonton scored a rare first goal of the game 4:26 into

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • CPL names 10 finalists for inaugural Players' Player of the Year award

    Atletico Ottawa's Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla and Forge FC's Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker and Woobens Pacius, whose teams meet Sunday in the Canadian Premier League championship game, are among the 10 finalists for the CPL's inaugural Players' Player of the Year award. It's the first league award to be decided by a player vote. Others on the shortlist are Pacific FC's Manny Aparicio and Alejandro Diaz, Cavalry FC's Ali Musse, Valour FC's Sean Rea and York United FC's Mo Babouli. T

  • Pascal Siakam showed off his improved skillset vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was in the gym all offseason and it showed in the regular season opener vs. the Cavaliers. Listen to the full episode is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.&nbsp;

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to semis at European Open

    ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees — typically $3 per participant, including players, coaches, team volunteers and officials — from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months. Hockey Canada drew widespread criticism when it was revealed in May it had paid an undisclosed settlement to a woman in London, Ont

  • Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Leafs 3-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner. Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights. Kessel

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip. Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight g

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Edmonton Oilers can't solve Binnington in 2-0 loss to St. Louis Blues

    EDMONTON — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season. The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on their season-starting six-game homestand. Oilers goalie Jack Campbell had 21 saves in the loss. St. Louis started the scoring on the power play five minutes into

  • Hockey Canada scandal: Statements from NHL players on 2018 world junior team

    Here's what every NHL player who was a member of Canada's 2018 world junior team has said about the scandal.

  • CF Montreal coach Nancy is looking ahead to improvement next season

    MONTREAL — For most teams, finishing the season with the league's third-best record, playing in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and breaking both club and Major League Soccer records along the way would be cause for celebration. For CF Montreal, it means there is still work to be done, and head coach Wilfried Nancy is already looking to get ready for next season. "There's always the next challenge. What we're doing with the players and the staff is something we've planned and building a conne

  • 5 best active Canadian players in MLB

    There's no shortage of Canadian talent in MLB right now.

  • Ben Flanagan lowers Canadian half marathon record, beating Cam Levins in Valencia

    Ben Flanagan ran to his third Canadian road race record of the year on Sunday, completing the Valencia Half Marathon in 61 minutes for 18th place, a few strides ahead of Canada's fastest-ever marathon runner. Flanagan took 38 seconds off his previous best effort over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 16 in Houston, where Rory Linkletter ran 1:01:08 in the same race to lower Jeff Schiebler's 23-year-old Canadian mark. Four months ago, Flanagan took down Paul McCloy's 1987 Canadian 10K record by six secon

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Struggling Vancouver Canucks place Hughes on IR, Poolman on LTIR

    VANCOUVER — Injury woes continue to plague the struggling Vancouver Canucks. The team has placed star defenceman Quinn Hughes on injured reserve with a lower-body injury while blue liner Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) has been added to the long-term injured reserve. Noah Juulsen and Guillaume Brisebois have been recalled from the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Hughes last played in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and head coach Bruce Boudreau said Mond