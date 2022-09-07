We know why innocent people are wrongfully convicted, so we fight for their right to sue police

As America nears the grim milestone of its 3,000th exoneration, the causes of wrongful convictions are well understood. Sometimes a survivor misidentifies their attacker, or an incarcerated person provides false testimony in exchange for leniency. But too often, egregious police misconduct sends innocent people to prison for crimes they didn’t commit.

From witness tampering and malfeasance in interrogations to fabricating evidence and committing perjury at trial, police misconduct contributed to 35% of known exonerations nationwide. This misconduct stole thousands of years of freedom and a lifetime of priceless memories from its victims. Yet the perpetrators of these injustices rarely face accountability because of the court-created defense of "qualified immunity."

This doctrine lets public officials escape civil liability after engaging in misconduct, unless a previous court decision has ruled that nearly identical conduct violates the Constitution – even when their actions put innocent people behind bars. In practice, this means officers can violate people’s rights with impunity, as long as they do so in sufficiently unique ways.

Our series: USA TODAY Opinion dives into qualified immunity

That’s why the Innocence Project has redoubled its efforts in state legislatures. Last year, we worked with dozens of organizations and grassroots activists from across the political spectrum to pass the New Mexico Civil Rights Act (NMCRA), which eliminates qualified immunity as a legal defense and allows New Mexicans whose constitutional rights have been violated to sue in state court.

The NMCRA’s impact is bigger than the individual lawsuits it will facilitate. To avoid large civil settlements, the law incentivizes cities and counties to enact training and policies that will prevent misconduct before it happens. And ending qualified immunity won’t impact municipalities where officers are conducting themselves professionally. Litigation will instead reveal civil rights violations going unaddressed. The fiscal impact of the legislation is a feature, not a bug, and it finally puts a price tag on injustice.

Rooting out egregious police misconduct

Qualified immunity revictimizes exonerees like 13-year-old Art Tobias, who falsely confessed to a California murder after police fabricated evidence and lied repeatedly about the consequences of confessing. The 9th Circuit acknowledged that the tactics used against the teen were "close to the level of 'psychological torture' " that clearly violates the 14th Amendment, but the court granted the officers qualified immunity anyway because the child’s interrogation didn’t last as long as interrogations in prior cases.

Demonstrators in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., protest the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Congress had an opportunity to rein in this Kafkaesque legal doctrine with the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, but disappointingly, progress stalled largely due to disagreements over qualified immunity.

As long as government officials know they can escape meaningful accountability for misconduct through qualified immunity, new front-end laws, rules and regulations will have limited utility. In this way, the NMCRA actually amplifies the impact of other policing reforms by making it clear that law enforcement is never above the law.

Data presented to the commission that studied and recommended the NMCRA shows that just 5% of the federal civil rights cases filed in the District of New Mexico were dismissed because of qualified immunity. But these cases represent some of the most outrageous instances of misconduct and are often glaring examples of why Americans accurately perceive that police officers are held to different, lower, standards.

From arresting a child for burping in gym class, to stealing someone’s rare coin collection, to hiding evidence of a man’s innocence leading to 13 years of incarceration, each of these decisions chips away at our faith in the criminal legal system. By foreclosing the possibility of these unjust outcomes, the NMCRA will help rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

A lawmaker works inside the state Capitol rotunda in Santa Fe, N.M., in 2021.

Its passage was a collaborative effort that involved progressives, conservatives and libertarians, Americans for Prosperity and the American Civil Liberties Union, policing reform organizations and police themselves, exonerees and survivors of police shootings, racial justice advocates and local business leaders, and dozens more. The coming together of these disparate groups to address an obscure legal doctrine reflects a widespread consensus that qualified immunity is a primary stumbling block to true accountability in policing. Abolishing the defense will provide financial justice to victims, incentivize local governments to prevent misconduct in the first place, and spur culture change.

Laurie Roberts is the State Policy Advocate with the Innocence Project.

Until Congress takes action, states across the country will have to take up the mantle. New Mexico’s example shows that the only real barrier is political will.

