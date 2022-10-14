What to know about where to vote, when polls open and how to register ahead of Election Day

The Charlotte Observer
·4 min read
The Charlotte Observer /John D. Simmons

The 2022 general election in North Carolina is approaching and voters are preparing to participate.

The Charlotte Observer has compiled this quick guide that outlines how to register, where to vote and other information to help you make decisions before entering the voting booth during early voting or on Nov. 8.

When is Election Day and how long are the polls open?

Election Day for the 2022 general election is Nov. 8. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

How to register to vote

Registration is available from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Oct. 14 is the deadline for in-person, vote by mail, and online voter registration.

If you’re eligible to vote, the state offers three ways to register, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

  • Online or in-person at the DMV: You can visit any DMV in the state and complete a voter registration application. Voters can also submit an application online. There is no fee to apply. If there are any issues with your application, your county board of elections will contact you.

  • By mail: Voter registration applications are available on the NCSBE website in English and Spanish. To submit the application, you need to print the form and complete all required fields before mailing it to a county board of elections office.

  • In-person during early voting: You can register to vote at any one-stop early voting site in your county. There, you must complete a voter registration application and show a form of identification such as a driver’s license, government-issued photo ID, bank statement or student ID.

How can I check my voter registration status?

You can check your voter registration status by entering your first and last name into the voter search tool on the NCSBE website. To narrow your search results, add a birth date or county of residence.

When is early voting in Charlotte?

On Oct. 20, early voting for the 2022 general election begins. The early voting period will last until Nov. 5. It will feature races from U.S. Senate to Mecklenburg County commissioners.

Where to vote in Mecklenburg County?

To find your polling place, visit the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE. From there, go to the “Polling Locations” tab, and you’ll be able to input your name or address to get all the information on your precinct.

You’ll also be able to verify your voter registration, see a sample ballot and get directions to your polling place.

How to request an absentee ballot?

People who want to vote by absentee ballot must first make a request online through the North Carolina State Board of Election’s N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is Nov. 1.

Alternatively, voters can complete a “print-only” Absentee Ballot Request Form for 2022 and return it by mail or in person. Voters also have the option of completing the “fillable PDF” version of the form online and returning it by mail. An alternative language version of the form is available for non-English speakers.

All absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day. If mailed, the forms must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 14.

Need a sample ballot? Here’s how to get one

In Mecklenburg County, there’s an online system to find out your voting district and how to access a sample ballot.

Here are the steps for getting the information:

  • Visit the county Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE. Click “Polling Locations” in the side panel.

  • Choose the “Confirm your Election Day voting place by using your current address” option.

  • Enter the street address at which you’re registered to vote.

Here’s what you need to cast a ballot

Voters in North Carolina are not required to show photo identification to vote in elections, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Registered voters in Mecklenburg County who are unable to cast their ballot in person can also request a mail-in absentee ballot online, or by completing an absentee ballot request form. Forms can be hand-delivered or mailed to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office.

