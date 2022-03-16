Get to Know Wheat Nutrition - Webinar Answers Frequently Asked Questions

Register today at WhatAboutWheat.ca

WINNIPEG, MB, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - What's the connection between wheat and heart health? Which flour provides the most dietary fibre? An upcoming webinar – "What about Wheat, Anyway?" – will answer these questions and more.

Presented by the Canadian Wheat Nutrition Initiative (CWNI) in partnership with the Latin American Cereals Institute (IL Cereales), the 45-minute session will take place on Wednesday, March 23 at 12 pm EDT.

The What About Wheat, Anyway? webinar is a perfect opportunity for nutrition professionals looking for evidence-based information about wheat and wheat nutrition. The event is free of charge and registration is open to everyone at WhatAboutWheat.ca.

"Attendees will walk away with science-based answers to common questions about wheat nutrition. Heart health, diabetes and gut health will all be part of the engaging discussion," says Dr. Alison Duncan, Registered Dietitian and professor in the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Guelph. "Participants will also learn about resources to help communicate the research to clients and consumers in a way that is easy to understand."

Dr. Duncan will co-host the webinar with nutrition research consultant, Dr. Megan Racey, both members of the What About Wheat? Science Advisory Council. They will be joined by Daniel Guerrero from Cereal Partners Worldwide who will provide a Latin American perspective.

The webinar is the first event presented by CWNI in partnership with IL Cereales, a Mexico-based institute that works to promote the health benefits of wheat-based foods in Latin America.

"We have a long-standing relationship with IL Cereales as Mexico is a key export market for Canadian wheat. We are pleased to be able to support the organization by including them in our educational campaign as we work towards a shared goal of increased awareness of the role of wheat-based foods in healthy eating," says Elaine Sopiwnyk, Cereals Canada vice-president of technical services and member of the CNWI working group.

"It's fantastic to be able to collaborate and share good information about wheat" says Dr. Luis Hernando Cervera, Director General, IL Cereales. "We really appreciate the support of CNWI and the What About Wheat? initiative to help consumers improve their knowledge about wheat nutrition."

Health professionals, dietitians and consumers can visit WhatAboutWheat.ca for up-to-date, science-based wheat nutrition information and engage with @whataboutwheat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Canadian Wheat Nutrition Initiative

The Canadian Wheat Nutrition Initiative (CWNI) is a group that knows wheat from farm to fork. Partners in the value-chain led initiative include Cereals Canada, the Alberta Wheat Commission, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission, Manitoba Crop Alliance, Grain Farmers of Ontario and the Canadian National Millers Association.

CWNI is supported by a Science Advisory Council, a group of qualified researchers and registered dietitians who provide unbiased, timely insights on wheat research. With their knowledge and expertise, dietitians and consumers can rely on What About Wheat? health resources for accurate and useful information about wheat nutrition.

For more information, visit WhatAboutWheat.ca.

