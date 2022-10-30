What you need to know about Week 8 of NFL season

Halloween is here and several NFL teams are deciding which costume to wear.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are doing their best Avengers impersonation. Meanwhile, the New York Jets and New York Giants have become the heroes Gotham City always needed.

Then, there is the rest of the NFC.

Eleven teams are currently sitting at .500 or below. The Los Angeles Rams, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions, are sitting at 3-3 this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are mired in three-game losing streaks.

Week 8 should provide some clarity with key divisional matchups on the schedule. The Jets host the New England Patriots in the early window. The Rams will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers in the afternoon slate.

NFL fans are in for a treat on Halloween. The Battle of Ohio will take center stage as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns renew their rivalry Monday night.

What tricks will each team have up their sleeve? Grab your favorite candy and enjoy the latest chapter in this spooky NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reacts after a first down catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reacts after a first down catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 8 action around the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22

Briefly: The Ravens continued to roll behind star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former NFL MVP put together a standout performance against the Buccaneers. Jackson accounted for 281 total yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers dropped a third consecutive game. Tom Brady threw for 325 yards, but the offense struggled to find a rhythm. Tampa Bay was outscored by 12 points after halftime and fell to 3-5 on the season.

One highlight to know: Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter. He finished with six receptions for 77 yards after All-Pro teammate Mark Andrews was ruled out with shoulder injury.

Next up: The Ravens face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. The Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium.

Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Briefly: Latavius Murray scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining to propel the Broncos to victory. Denver snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 3-5 on the season. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returned after a one-game absence and completed 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Jaguars have lost five straight games. Running back Travis Etienne was the lone bright spot with 156 rushing yards.

One highlight to know: Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy hauled in a 6-yard touchdown just before halftime. Jeudy finished with six catches for 63 yards.

Next up: The Broncos are on bye week. The Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Eagles look to remain undefeated against their in-state rivals. Eagles DE Robert Quinn could make his team debut after being acquired from the Chicago Bears. Quinn had 18.5 sacks last year and should fit well within the defense. The Steelers have lost five of their last six games and rank 31st in scoring (15.3 ppg).

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Saints head coach Dennis Allen faces his former team on Sunday. Allen led the Raiders for three seasons (2012-2014) but posted an 8-28 record. Allen looks for redemption as the Saints aim to snap a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Raiders are still looking for a road victory. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has 441 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his last three games.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Falcons and Panthers renew their rivalry on Sunday. It will be the first of two games over the next three weeks. Atlanta is dealing with multiple injuries within their secondary. The Panthers have rallied together behind interim head coach Steve Wilks. This rivalry is always tightly contested as both teams will battle for first place in the NFC South.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Jets continue to be a surprise NFL team. New York sits at 5-2 and are getting contributions in all three phases. This week, the Jets acquired veteran RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Patriots have their number. New England has won 12 consecutive games against New York dating back to 2015. Can the Jets finally slay their rival in front of their home faithful?

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Vikings are coming off a bye week and looking to seize control of the NFC North. The Cardinals stand in their way in Week 8. Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension in style with 10 receptions for 103 yards against the New Orleans Saints. However, he gets a tough challenge in Vikings CB Patrick Peterson. Expect a fun battle between the former teammates.

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Dolphins look to take advantage of a porous Lions defense. Detroit ranks last in total defense and is allowing 32.3 points per game. The Dolphins have an aggressive passing attack that’s fueled by speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Lions have lost four consecutive games and been outscored 53-6 over the last two weeks.

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Bears look to build off their Week 7 victory against the Cowboys. Chicago will rely on their top-ranked rushing offense that is averaging 181.0 yards per game. The Cowboys are pedestrian in stopping the run but strong against opposing passers. Conversely, the Cowboys offense should have no problem scoring against the Bears. All eyes will be on the health of RB Ezekiel Elliott as he nurses a knee sprain.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Titans face the Texans in an AFC South matchup. Titans RB Derrick Henry looks to feast on the Texans defense that ranks last in rushing defense (164.7 yards allowed). He could be utilized more than usual, especially as QB Ryan Tannehill is out and will be replaced by rookie Malik Willis. The Texans have lost four of their last five games.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Rams look for revenge after dropping a Week 4 loss to the 49ers. Los Angeles was outclassed in a 24-9 defeat against San Francisco. The Rams are expected to get talented WR Van Jefferson back from injured reserve. His presence adds a big-play threat to the offense. The 49ers look to increase RB Christian McCaffrey’s role in his second game with the organization.

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams will start backup quarterbacks on Sunday. The Colts have turned to Sam Ehlinger to lead the offense. He will make his first NFL start against a Commanders defense that’s allowing 22.3 points per game. Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke completed 20 of 33 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns last week.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Seahawks welcome the Giants to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. The Seahawks have played well at home and won three out of their last four games. Seahawks QB Geno Smith continues to impress under center. The Giants are rolling behind RB Saquon Barkley, who has 906 yards from scrimmage.

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen will headline this prime time matchup. Both quarterbacks have the potential to put up big numbers. However, the Bills are 10 1/2 favorites due to their dynamic defense led by EDGE Von Miller. The Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak but it will not be easy as Bills Mafia will make their presence felt on Sunday night.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Halloween is the fitting conclusion for Week 8 of the NFL season. The Battle of Ohio is always competitive and filled with unexpected results. What kind of tricks will the Bengals offense have in store without WR Ja’Marr Chase? Can the Browns end their nightmare start to the season? It’s all worth watching on Halloween night.

