What you need to know about Week 7 of NFL season

The league is still reeling after the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for a package of draft picks on Thursday.

McCaffrey returns to his old stomping grounds. He played collegiately for the Stanford Cardinals and will now form a dynamic duo with 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel. The 49ers are expected to get McCaffrey on the field in some capacity against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 7 will also feature some anticipated returns. NFL quarterbacks Dak Prescott (thumb) and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) are expected to start. Prescott will lead the Cowboys against the Detroit Lions in the afternoon slate. Tagovailoa is back under center as the Miami Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

NFL teams on bye week include the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first quarter.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 7 action around the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals 42, New Orleans Saints 34

Briefly: Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his triumphant return in style. Hopkins, who was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, hauled in 10 catches for 103 yards. The Cardinals defense also played well with three interceptions that proved to be the difference in the game.

One highlight to know: Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons scored on a 56-yard interception return in the second quarter. It was the second pick-6 that the Cardinals had in the game.

Next up: The Cardinals will play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The Saints will host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Titans look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Colts. A lot is on the line as the AFC South rivals battle for divisional supremacy. Colts QB Matt Ryan has found his rhythm after a slow start to the 2022 season. Ryan ranks second in passing yards (1,765) and has three games with 350 or more yards.

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke makes his first start this season. He replaces Carson Wentz, who was placed on injured reserve with a finger injury. Heinicke has a 7-9 career record and made 15 starts last year. The Packers look to snap a two-game losing streak after being outscored 54-32 in consecutive weeks.

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Falcons have won three out of their last four games. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week and starting to hit his stride. The Bengals finally unlocked superstar WR Ja’Marr Chase last week. Chase had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The AFC North rivals are set to write another chapter in their storied history. The Browns have lost three consecutive games after a 2-1 start. Cleveland has a tough challenge in attempting to contain Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. This season, Jackson ranks fifth in rushing (451 yards) and owns a 66.7 completion percentage in three home games.

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Giants roll into Jacksonville with an impressive 5-1 record. Giants QB Daniel Jones has engineered four game-winning drives this season. Jaguars TE Evan Engram faces his former team after spending four seasons in New York.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Panthers officially entered rebuilding mode by trading All-Pro superstar Christian McCaffrey this week. Panthers QB P.J. Walker makes his second start but faces a ferocious Buccaneers defense. Tampa Bay is looking to rebound following a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Dak Prescott returns to the Cowboys starting lineup this week. Expect a more up-tempo offensive attack with Prescott at the controls. It’s a style that best suits the Lions as well. However, the Cowboys defense is stingy and could pester Lions QB Jared Goff all afternoon.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Broncos will be without QB Russell Wilson against the Jets. Denver will turn to backup Brett Rypien as he makes his second career start. Ironically, Rypien’s debut start came against the Jets in 2020. However, this is not the same Jets team. New York has a dominant defense that ranks ninth overall and has allowed 47 points during a three-game winning streak.

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams need a win in the worst way. Texans RB Daemon Pierce continues to shine despite a lost season. The Raiders have shown signs of a breakout performance. A date with the Texans could be just what the doctor ordered.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams look to bounce back after Week 6 losses. The 49ers get a chance at some Super Bowl 54 revenge against the Chiefs. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is set to make his debut after a blockbuster trade this week. Expect the ultimate chess match as the 49ers top-ranked defense duels with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-octane offense.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chargers are hopeful to get Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen back in the lineup. The offense has sputtered without Allen commanding attention. The Seahawks have rallied behind QB Geno Smith. The Chargers have won three consecutive games heading into the contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Steelers are coming off an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home last week. However, the Dolphins present a different challenge. Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are speedsters and can wreck any secondary. The Steelers need to avoid a track meet to escape with another upset victory.

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The New England Patriots found success behind backup QB Bailey Zappe and an improved defense. The question is whether Zappe or fellow QB Mac Jones will start this week. It may not matter against the Bears. Chicago has struggled offensively and rank 28th in total offense and 31st with 15.5 points per game.

