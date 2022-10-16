What you need to know about Week 6 of NFL season

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Week 6 brings a new wrinkle to the NFL season. Four teams have a bye week, while others settle into a midseason routine.

On Thursday, the Washington Commanders held on for a 12-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Commanders earned their second win despite unaspiring play from their offense. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for just 99 yards in the game.

Offense will not be a problem Sunday afternoon, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills renew their rivalry. It will be a rematch of their overtime thriller in the AFC Divisional round last season.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles also have a score to settle. NFC East supremacy will be on the line Sunday night. The weekend concludes with the Denver Broncos traveling to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.

BYE WEEK: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15)
Here's a rundown of all the Week 6 action around the NFL.

Washington Commanders 12, Chicago Bears 7

Briefly: The Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night. Running back Brian Robinson made his first NFL start and delivered with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown. His fourth-quarter score was the lone bright spot for the Commanders' offense. The Bears continued to struggle as receiver Darnell Mooney was stopped at the goal line in the final seconds.

One highlight to know: Bears receiver Dante Pettis hauled in a 40-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Next up: The Commanders host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. The Bears will play the New England Patriots.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The 49ers and Falcons are set for a throwback NFC battle. San Francisco ranks first in total defense and allows just 12.2 points per game. The Falcons boast a strong rushing attack. However, Atlanta will need more from QB Marcus Mariota to pull off the upset victory.

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Patriots have relied heavily on their run game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a career-high 161 yards in Week 5. Meanwhile, Cleveland ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed and are dealing with key injuries. Expect a similar game plan as rookie QB Bailey Zappe looks to avoid Browns star Myles Garrett.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Jets are flying high after winning three out of their last four games. Rookie RB Breece Hall is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, fueling his AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy. The Packers look to rebound after a disappointing loss in London. In his career, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 3-0 against the Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams are scuffling to start the 2022 season. The Jaguars lost two consecutive games and the Colts barely escaped with a road victory last week. Neither team scored a touchdown in Week 5. It could be another low-scoring affair between the AFC South rivals.

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Vikings continue to find ways to win this season. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to set franchise records each week. And he has a prime matchup against a Dolphins secondary that is surrendering 386.8 yards per game. Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson also draws his first NFL start at home.

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Saints enter Week 6 with a litany of injuries. New Orleans could be without top playmakers Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas. Look for the Saints to rely more on Taysom Hill as he builds on his Week 5 performance. The Bengals, meanwhile, hope to rebound after a disappointing 2-3 start to the season.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Giants have emerged as a surprise contender this season. Coach Brian Daboll has his team playing with confidence with a 4-1 start. The Ravens offer a tough challenge with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Giants DC Wink Martindale knows all about the Ravens and will have a plan to stop his former team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Tom Brady faces an old foe in the Steelers. Brady is 9-3 against the Steelers in his career. A lot has changed since his last visit to Pittsburgh. And the Steelers are rebuilding with rookie QB Kenny Pickett under center.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Panthers get a fresh start under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Backup QB P.J. Walker is also slated to start against Aaron Donald and the Rams. Los Angeles needs an offensive spark and could find it against a vulnerable Carolina defense.

WHAT'S IN IT FOR INTERIMS?: Carolina's Steve Wilks latest Black coach thrust into challenging role

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Cardinals and Seahawks renew their NFC West rivalry. The Seahawks have thrived with Geno Smith, and he has the offense moving in the right direction. But the Cardinals have scored 55 points in two road games this season.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Bills and Chiefs headline the afternoon slate in a rematch of their AFC Divisional game earlier this year. There is plenty of star power on both sidelines with all eyes focused on superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Expect a lot of points and a fun affair between two elite NFL teams.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams look to climb atop the NFC East standings. The Eagles remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team and will get a tough challenge against the Cowboys. A key matchup to watch is Eagles OT Lane Johnson against Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence. The winner of that positional battle could have a big impact on the game.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: When will Russell Wilson cook for the Denver Broncos? It's a question on the minds of several fans. Wilson has a chance to turn it around against the Chargers. However, it will not be easy as the Los Angeles has scored 64 points during their two-game winning streak.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule: Week 6 scores, results, TV info

