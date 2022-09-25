NFL Week 3 scores, schedule live updates: What to know for biggest games

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The action ramped up Sunday when the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlined the afternoon slate.

NFL superstars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met for the fifth time in their respective careers. The last meeting was in the 2020 NFC Championship Game where the Buccaneers won 31-26 en route to a Super Bowl title.

And the New York Giants close out the weekend hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Monday Night Football.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 3 action around the NFL.

Briefly: Quarterback Matt Ryan got his first victory at the helm of the Indianapolis Colts, throwing the winning 12-yard touchdown to Jelani Woods, who had two scores in the game. Rodney McLeod sealed the deal by intercepting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went 20-of-35 for 262 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

One highlight to know: Woods nabbed the game-winning touchdown from Ryan, a 12-yard toss to put the Colts up for good.

🗣 JELANI FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/dm205X8tC9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022

Next up: The Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady in a rematch of Super Bowl 55. The Colts host the Titans, who also got their first win of the season in Week 3.

Briefly: Bears kicker Cairo Santos hit the winning 30-yard field goal to bring Chicago's record to 2-1 this season. Quarterback Justin Fields completed eight passes and threw two interceptions, but the Bears' defense and running game held off a Texans charge.

One highlight to know: Bears defender Roquan Smith intercepted Texans quarterback Davis Mills at the Houston 30-yard line with 1:05 left in the game, which was tied 20-20 at the time.

Next up: The Bears hit the road to take on the New York Giants, while the Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Briefly: The Panthers kicked three field goals in a defensive game that ultimately saw Carolina earn its first win of the season.

One highlight to know: Marquis Haynes Sr. returned a fumble 44 yards for a Panthers touchdown with 5:32 left in the first.

Next up: The Panthers are set to host the Cardinals, while the Saints head to London for a matchup against the Vikings.

Briefly: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr saw what would have been a game-tying, two-point conversion fall short in the final seconds. Las Vegas is now 0-3 on the season.

One highlight to know: Carr completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Raiders wide receiver Mack Collins with 1:14 left to give Las Vegas a chance at the end of the game, but ultimately fell short.

Next up: The Titans hit the road to visit the Colts, while the Raiders play host to the Broncos.

Briefly: Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals compared to Joe Flacco’s scoreless game where he threw two interceptions as the defending AFC Champions got their first victory of the season.

One highlight to know: Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd broke through contact for a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter to put Cincinnati up 14-6.

What’s next: Cincinnati hosts the undefeated Miami Dolphins. New York travels to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Briefly: The game widely considered the matchup of Week 3 lived up to expectation. The undefeated Miami Dolphins handed the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season after being tied at the half and handing over an odd safety on a muffed punt. Despite throwing for 400 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Josh Allen ran out of time to put his team in position for a field goal to win the game.

One highlight to know: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey exemplified the frustration of the team by throwing his headset, hat and papers on his desk after time expired.

#Bills OC Ken Dorsey LOST IT in the coaching booth. Oh my. pic.twitter.com/jHtWkPvwfJ — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) September 25, 2022

What’s next: The Bills lick their wounds and travel to play the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins will go north to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Briefly: Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had a less-than-stellar performance in a loss to the team that drafted him. Wide receiver Devonta Smith had a career day with eight receptions for 169 yards and one of Jalen Hurts’ three touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles remain unbeaten.

One highlight to know: Devonta Smith made a leaping catch in double coverage to put the Eagles on the Washington 1-yard-line and increase their lead to 24.

Devonta Smith going OFF! 154 yards in the first half.



📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OC8Yw9hask pic.twitter.com/GTeh5Vc6fZ — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

What’s next: The Eagles return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders travel to play another division rival in the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 24

Briefly: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a pair of touchdowns as Minnesota outlasted Detroit in an NFC North matchup.

One highlight to know: Cousins hit K.J. Osborn with a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the Vikings ahead with just 45 seconds left in the game.

Next up: The Vikings head across the pond to face the Saints in London, while the Lions host the Seahawks.

Baltimore Ravens 37, New England Patriots 26

Briefly: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for five touchdowns to send the Patriots to 1-2 on the 2022 season.

One highlight to know: After Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed a deep pass down the middle, receiver Nelson Agholor fumbled in Ravens territory and defensive back Marcus Peters recovered to ice the game for Baltimore.

Next up: The Ravens return home to host the Bills, while the Patriots hit the road to face the Packers.

Briefly: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick that he is as he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns against the injury-ridden Los Angeles Chargers.

One highlight to know: One of Lawrence’s touchdowns had him rolling right and throwing across his body for a 14-yard connection to Zay Jones.

What’s next: The Jaguars travel North to try to topple the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Chargers will take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Briefly: A delay of game penalty stunted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chances of a two-point conversion to tie the game. Despite not scoring in the second half, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers held on for the victory over Tom Brady.

One highlight to know: Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell batted down Tom Brady’s pass, keeping the game out of overtime and securing the win.

What’s next: The Packers travel to face Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots. The Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hungry after a humbling loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Briefly: The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams went above .500 with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The field goal-heavy game only featured two touchdowns, one each from Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers for the Rams.

Briefly: After a delay due to a rogue drone and a scoreless fourth quarter for both teams, the Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season led by 141 yards on the ground and a touchdown from running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continues to find his stride with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

One highlight to know: Rookie WR Drake London grabbed the winning touchdown, a 14-yard toss from Marcus Mariota.

What’s next: The Falcons travel to the flying-high Cleveland Browns, and the Seahawks seek to stop their losing streak against the Detroit Lions in the Motor City.

