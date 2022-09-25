NFL Week 3 scores, schedule live updates: What to know for biggest games

Jaylon Thompson, Victoria Hernandez and Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·10 min read

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The action ramped up Sunday when the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlined the afternoon slate.

NFL superstars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met for the fifth time in their respective careers. The last meeting was in the 2020 NFC Championship Game where the Buccaneers won 31-26 en route to a Super Bowl title.

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show: 'It's on'

And the New York Giants close out the weekend hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Monday Night Football.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 3 action around the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Briefly: Quarterback Matt Ryan got his first victory at the helm of the Indianapolis Colts, throwing the winning 12-yard touchdown to Jelani Woods, who had two scores in the game. Rodney McLeod sealed the deal by intercepting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went 20-of-35 for 262 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

One highlight to know: Woods nabbed the game-winning touchdown from Ryan, a 12-yard toss to put the Colts up for good.

Next up: The Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady in a rematch of Super Bowl 55. The Colts host the Titans, who also got their first win of the season in Week 3.

UPSET ALERT: Indianapolis Colts pull off shocking upset of Kansas City Chiefs to get their first win

'I'VE NEVER BEEN FLAGGED FOR TALKING': Chris Jones' penalty gives Colts life

Chicago Bears 23, Houston Texans 20

Briefly: Bears kicker Cairo Santos hit the winning 30-yard field goal to bring Chicago's record to 2-1 this season. Quarterback Justin Fields completed eight passes and threw two interceptions, but the Bears' defense and running game held off a Texans charge.

One highlight to know: Bears defender Roquan Smith intercepted Texans quarterback Davis Mills at the Houston 30-yard line with 1:05 left in the game, which was tied 20-20 at the time.

Next up: The Bears hit the road to take on the New York Giants, while the Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers.

INJURY REPORT: Prognosis on Bears RB David Montgomery considered 'day-to-day' with lower leg injury

Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14

Briefly: The Panthers kicked three field goals in a defensive game that ultimately saw Carolina earn its first win of the season.

One highlight to know: Marquis Haynes Sr. returned a fumble 44 yards for a Panthers touchdown with 5:32 left in the first.

Next up: The Panthers are set to host the Cardinals, while the Saints head to London for a matchup against the Vikings.

Tennessee Titans 24, Las Vegas Raiders 22

Briefly: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr saw what would have been a game-tying, two-point conversion fall short in the final seconds. Las Vegas is now 0-3 on the season.

One highlight to know: Carr completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Raiders wide receiver Mack Collins with 1:14 left to give Las Vegas a chance at the end of the game, but ultimately fell short.

Next up: The Titans hit the road to visit the Colts, while the Raiders play host to the Broncos.

THAT'LL DO: Tennessee Titans' win wasn't pretty but now they're ready for Indianapolis Colts

REPORT CARD: Here's what grade Titans deserve for Win No. 1

Cincinnati Bengals 27, New York Jets 12

Briefly: Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals compared to Joe Flacco’s scoreless game where he threw two interceptions as the defending AFC Champions got their first victory of the season.

One highlight to know: Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd broke through contact for a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter to put Cincinnati up 14-6.

What’s next: Cincinnati hosts the undefeated Miami Dolphins. New York travels to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

GET IN THE GROOVE: Joe Burrow takes over as the Bengals offense finds its groove in win over the Jets

ANALYSIS: What we learned from Bengals win over the Jets

Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

Briefly: The game widely considered the matchup of Week 3 lived up to expectation. The undefeated Miami Dolphins handed the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season after being tied at the half and handing over an odd safety on a muffed punt. Despite throwing for 400 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Josh Allen ran out of time to put his team in position for a field goal to win the game.

One highlight to know: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey exemplified the frustration of the team by throwing his headset, hat and papers on his desk after time expired.

What’s next: The Bills lick their wounds and travel to play the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins will go north to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

WHY WAS TUA ALLOWED TO RETURN?: NFLPA seeks investigation of Dolphins' concussion protocol

WAIT, WHAT?!: Dolphins survive Bills' offensive push, own 'butt-punt' to move to 3-0

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 8

Briefly: Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had a less-than-stellar performance in a loss to the team that drafted him. Wide receiver Devonta Smith had a career day with eight receptions for 169 yards and one of Jalen Hurts’ three touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles remain unbeaten.

One highlight to know: Devonta Smith made a leaping catch in double coverage to put the Eagles on the Washington 1-yard-line and increase their lead to 24.

What’s next: The Eagles return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders travel to play another division rival in the Dallas Cowboys.

MORE: Eagles dominate Commanders, show they are the class of NFC thanks to high-powered offense

WENTZ REUNION: Carson Wentz reflects on 'wild ride' with Eagles

Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 24

Briefly: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a pair of touchdowns as Minnesota outlasted Detroit in an NFC North matchup.

One highlight to know: Cousins hit K.J. Osborn with a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the Vikings ahead with just 45 seconds left in the game.

Next up: The Vikings head across the pond to face the Saints in London, while the Lions host the Seahawks.

OPINION: Gamblin' Dan Campbell played it safe and the Detroit Lions got burned

REPORT CARD: The big call gets an F, but there were a couple A's, too

Baltimore Ravens 37, New England Patriots 26

Briefly: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for five touchdowns to send the Patriots to 1-2 on the 2022 season.

One highlight to know: After Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed a deep pass down the middle, receiver Nelson Agholor fumbled in Ravens territory and defensive back Marcus Peters recovered to ice the game for Baltimore.

Next up: The Ravens return home to host the Bills, while the Patriots hit the road to face the Packers.

OPINION: The injury to Mac Jones puts another stain on this Patriots season

BROKEN RECORD: Patriots K Nick Folk breaks NFL record against Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars 38, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Briefly: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick that he is as he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns against the injury-ridden Los Angeles Chargers.

One highlight to know: One of Lawrence’s touchdowns had him rolling right and throwing across his body for a 14-yard connection to Zay Jones.

What’s next: The Jaguars travel North to try to topple the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Chargers will take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

STUNNER: Jacksonville Jaguars stun Los Angeles Chargers with dominating road victory

TREVOR TRACKER 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first three starts compare to 2021? Here's how

Green Bay Packers 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12

Briefly: A delay of game penalty stunted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chances of a two-point conversion to tie the game. Despite not scoring in the second half, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers held on for the victory over Tom Brady.

One highlight to know: Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell batted down Tom Brady’s pass, keeping the game out of overtime and securing the win.

What’s next: The Packers travel to face Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots. The Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hungry after a humbling loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

ANALYSIS: Quay Walker's forced fumble was turning point in Packers' victory over Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams 20, Arizona Cardinals 12

Briefly: The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams went above .500 with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The field goal-heavy game only featured two touchdowns, one each from Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers for the Rams.

Atlanta Falcons 27, Seattle Seahawks 23

Briefly: After a delay due to a rogue drone and a scoreless fourth quarter for both teams, the Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season led by 141 yards on the ground and a touchdown from running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continues to find his stride with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

One highlight to know: Rookie WR Drake London grabbed the winning touchdown, a 14-yard toss from Marcus Mariota.

What’s next: The Falcons travel to the flying-high Cleveland Browns, and the Seahawks seek to stop their losing streak against the Detroit Lions in the Motor City.

DAILY SPORTS SMILE: Former NFL receiver makes special visit to childhood military base

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first start after a turbulent offseason. Meanwhile, Broncos are patiently waiting on Russell Wilson to settle in. Will the boos continue in Week 3?

MILE HIGH RETURN: There's plenty of familiarity as Kyle Shanahan, 49ers visit Broncos

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Kickoff: Monday at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a big win and the Giants are surprisingly 2-0. Former Penn State standouts Micah Parsons and Saquon Barkley will exchange pleasantries early and often in this one.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores, schedule: Live updates for Week 3; Dolphins survive Bills

Latest Stories

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.

  • Here’s the Kansas City Chiefs’ list of inactive players against the Indianapolis Colts

    The Chiefs have seven players who won’t dress for action at the Indianapolis Colts, and none comes as a surprise. Here are the inactives.

  • Fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 3: Bills-Dolphins clash has shootout potential

    Buffalo's Josh Allen tops this week's QB rankings, while Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be among the top scorers at wide receiver.

  • A storm looks like it’s coming to Florida. What’s that mean for UM and Dolphins games?

    A storm named Ian looks like it’s heading toward Florida. What does that mean for two big sports events this weekend in the Miami area?

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

  • NFL Week 3 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

    Here are the NFL Week 3 betting odds, including moneylines, point spreads and totals.

  • San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

  • Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season

    The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg