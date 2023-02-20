Brian Moore: I know how the Wales players feel, I led an England strike threat in 1991 - Mirrorpix

There has been consternation in Wales over the mooted strike by Welsh players, particularly as it comes ahead of the pivotal clash with England on Saturday. We have been here before.

In 2000 the England players briefly went on strike before a game against Argentina and in 2020 there was a threatened strike when clubs sought to make pay cuts forced by Covid a permanent deal.

What most people do not know is that there was nearly a strike in 1991, before professionalism had even started. That year the amateurism rules were changed to allow players to earn money, provided they were not paid for training or playing.

The then Rugby Football Union secretary, Dudley Wood, deliberately defied a full vote of the committee which had passed our plan to secure sponsorship, telling potential sponsors such deals were not allowed. So angry were the players that we discussed remaining in the changing room before the game in Cardiff, refusing to emerge until Wood promised to end his illegitimate campaign to undermine the squad.

I was one of the more militant figures in the team and would have carried out this threat, but a last-minute agreement prevented it happening.

The entire annual turnover of the English Premiership is roughly the same as Everton

However, it did result in the squad refusing to speak to the media before or after the game.

As we recorded England’s first away win against Wales for 28 years, that turned out to be an equally effective tactic in terms of publicity.

The common thread in these disputes is that the threatened or actual strikes worked, with deals being done along the lines offered by the players.

It could well be that the proposed Welsh players’ strike is technically illegal under employment laws. That would be a mere detail in the furore and media frenzy that would follow cancellation of the England game. Moreover, the employer’s legal remedies would be difficult to enforce given that they would probably do even greater harm to the national team’s efforts.

This latest Welsh crisis is just another detail in many years of poor management decisions. I have been highlighting the non-viability of the Welsh regions for more than 10 years, and it amazes me that the national team have succeeded, despite their transitional level progressively crumbling. What is now apparent is that the supply of young talent is, finally, dwindling and I am surprised it has taken so long.

Dan Biggar of Wales - I know how the Wales players feel, I led an England strike threat in 1991 - Stu Forster/Getty Images

The real problem with rugby’s finances is that nobody wants to live in the real world. Rugby has very serious problems in terms of participation. Many of its professional clubs run on the largesse of benefactors and one crucial fact, that nobody wants to acknowledge, is that it is a very minor sport compared to football.

The entire annual turnover of the English Premiership is roughly the same as Everton’s. However glamorous and headline-grabbing, each Premiership club are still only a small-to-medium business enterprise.

Following the counter-intuitive financing of football will not work in rugby; there simply is not enough coming in to sustain present spending levels and also make the necessary investment in grass-roots rugby.

The vastly inflated notions of the worth of rugby’s broadcast and sponsorship rights are laughable to experienced practitioners.

The solutions are not straightforward. They will not be perfect and will probably please nobody, but that does not mean they are not urgently needed and should be avoided because of potential unpopularity.

The Welsh game cannot go on stumbling from one short-term deal

The grass-roots game has to stop paying players who are not good enough to be professional. The size of professional squads could be reduced by cutting the number of substitutes allowed during games.

Rugby union might look at its rugby league counterparts, who carry far smaller squads and whose players earn about half as much per player, in a game of equal physical commitment and risks.

The professional union game does not make twice the profit of rugby league and its accumulated debt figure of at least £300 million and average annual loss of £4 million per club has been highlighted in a recent Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport report. A couple more disasters like Wasps and Worcester’s are not fanciful.

As for the Welsh, perhaps the Welsh Rugby Union should, finally, look to take financial control of its regions instead of concentrating on capital projects. That would end the habitual panic when the season-end figures are released.

The Welsh game cannot go on stumbling from one short-term deal to another. It is not commercially viable and is unfair on players who have to try to plan careers and families, and it will not work.

By the way, the loser of Saturday’s game will likely finish fifth or bottom of the Six Nations – try selling that to punters and sponsors.