What we know about the victims in Colorado Springs: 'Master of Silly Business,' a 'good listener'

Both were transplants to Colorado from other states.

Family and friends of victims of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs began to identify and mourn loved ones lost in the tragedy this week. Authorities have not officially confirmed the names of the five people killed and 25 hurt when a gunman opened fire at Club Q just before midnight Saturday, but information is starting to emerge.

Here's what we know:

Daniel Davis Aston, 28

Aston was identified by his mother in an interview with the Associated Press. Sabrina Aston said her son grew up in Tulsa and moved to Colorado Springs two years ago.

Aston, a transgender man, was a well-known bartender and entertainer at Club Q, the site of the massacre.

“It’s just a nightmare that you can’t wake up from,” Sabrina Aston said.

This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 19, 2022.

His mother told a reporter he had a penchant for entertaining at a young age. He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and became president of its LGBTQ club.

“We are in shock, we cried for a little bit, but then you go through this phase where you are just kind of numb, and I’m sure it will hit us again,” she said. “I keep thinking it’s a mistake, they made a mistake, and that he is really alive.”

Derrick Rump, 38

Rump was a bartender at Club Q. His Facebook account listed attending Kutztown Area Senior High School in his native Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Rump was a co-owner of Club-Q.

Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump, told CBS News he was a staple at the bar and often visited friends home in Pennsylvania.

"Loving, supportive, with a heavy hand in his drink pouring, and just a really good listener and would not be afraid to tell you when you were wrong instead of telling you what you wanted to hear and that was really valuable," Jaramillo said.

