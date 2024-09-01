All you need to know about the US Open on the BBC

Coco Gauff won the US Open in 2023 to claim her first Grand Slam title [Getty Images]

All eyes have turned towards New York as the US Open - the final Grand Slam of the season - began on Monday.

Coco Gauff clinched her first major title at Flushing Meadows last year, while Novak Djokovic won the men's singles for a record-equalling 24th Slam.

Here is all you need to know about this year's tournament.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open takes place from Monday, 26 August to Sunday, 8 September in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Play will begin from 16:00 BST, with night matches starting from midnight.

How much is the US Open prize money?

The hard-court tournament describes this year's prize money as the "largest purse in tennis history".

The men's and women's singles champions will each receive $3.6m (£2.8m).

The total prize money is $75m (£57.8m), with first-round main-draw losers in men's and women's singles walking away with $100,000 (£76,853).

US Open draw

The full draw was made on Thursday, 22 August.

Which Britons are taking part?

There will be no Andy Murray, who retired from the sport after his Olympic men's doubles quarter-final defeat in August.

British number two Cameron Norrie is also missing with a forearm injury.

Jack Draper is the only Briton remaining in the singles main draw and will play Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Dan Evans played the longest match in US Open history in the first round and went on to reach round three before losing to Alex de Minaur.

British women's number one Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart both lost in the second round, while 2021 champion Emma Raducanu was beaten in her opening match.

Jan Choinski came through qualifying before losing his opening match in five tight sets.

In the men's doubles, Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are the three-time defending champions.

Is Rafael Nadal playing the US Open?

Rafael Nadal, in what is widely expected to be his final season on tour, will not play at the tournament he has won four times.

The Spaniard withdrew earlier in August, saying he would not "be able to give my 100% at this time".

Nadal also missed Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

However, Novak Djokovic, world number one Jannik Sinner and four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz are all competing in New York.

When are the US Open finals?

The women's final takes place on Saturday, 7 September from 21:00 BST, with the men's final on Sunday, 8 September.

There is no wheelchair competition in New York this year because the tournament clashes with the Paralympics.

How to follow the US Open on the BBC

There will be selected live text commentaries of matches on the BBC Sport website and app, along with match reports, interviews and analysis.

There will also be radio commentary from 16:00 BST every day on 5 Sports Extra and the website, with the finals broadcast live on 5 Live.

The full US Open schedule

You can find the full US Open 2024 schedule here.