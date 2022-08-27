What we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4

We have waited two whole years for The Umbrella Academy to grace us with a season three, after filming for the new series was postponed due to COVID. And while Netflix dropped 10 new episodes back in June, if you haven't already, we recommend you recap on season two.

(Spoilers to follow)

The Netflix adaptation following our favourite adopted Hargreeves siblings picks up from where the season two finale left us. When the Hargreeves return to The Umbrella Academy, they learn that a different set of siblings called the Sparrow Academy live there, and they have super powers. We know the Hargreeves no longer have their powers, hinting they're in for a hard time with lots of twists and turns to unravel. And of course, fans already want a fourth season of the superhero show. So, without further ado, here's everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season four, including a potential release date, plot, cast, trailers, and more.

Photo credit: Netflix

Is there a release date for Umbrella Academy season 4?

Netflix just confirmed that there will, in fact, be a season four of The Umbrella Academy. (We're not crying, you are.) Steve Blackman, the show's showrunner also confirmed the news in an Instagram post, sharing that the Hargreeves' will be reuniting for the last time. "So excited for one more season with the incredible Hargreeves siblings!!!" he wrote.

And via Digital Spy, he said: "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

But while this news is super fresh, it's likely we won't get an exact release date for a while. Especially as there's no way of predicting a date as there's no recurring pattern to go off – season one was February 2019, season two was July 2020, and season three dropped two years later in mid-June 2022. To put it bluntly, we haven't a clue but we can estimate a (hopefully) date of Spring 2024.



Story continues

At least we can rest easy knowing that there are at least 10 more eps in the pipeline that we can binge until our heart's content.

Photo credit: Netflix

Who is the cast in The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast?

*Spoilers* Now our prayers have been answered and another series has been given the green light, of course the entire Umbrella Academy has to be in it. That includes Luther (played by Tom Hopper), Diego (played by David Castañeda), Klaus (played by Robert Sheehan), Five (played by Aidan Gallagher), and Viktor (played by Elliot Page).

Considering the family no longer have their superpowers, we have a strong inkling that we could see certain people drop off into the afterlife. This includes Allison, the third sibling (played by Emmy Raver-Lampman), whose future was open to explanations. Will she be alive following at the end of season three?

Lila (played by Ritu Arya), and Ben (Justin H Min) are likely to be in it too. Luther's wife Sloane (played by Genesis Rodriguez) has also disappeared into thin air, so it's debatable if she will make an appearance. As for The Sparrow Academy? Again, we really can't guess, so we'll just have to wait and see if Justin Cornwell (Marcus), Justin H. Min (Ben), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane) and Cazzie David (Jayme) show their faces.

Photo credit: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot: What will happen?

The Umbrella Academy season four plot is still hush hush with no hints floating around, but our guess is that it will likely lead off from season three's finale. So, what are you waiting for? Go and watch it RN to have your own guesses at the next potential storyline.

There's no doubt the Hargreeves siblings will be challenged with saving the world once again, and trouble to play out. Newlywed Luther is also on a mission to find his wife Sloan who disappeared, so we expect this to unravel in season three or potentially four.

Is there a The Umbrella Academy season 4 trailer?

We're sad to say there isn't! At least, not yet. But we'll be sure to let you know and share it with you as soon as we know. Watch this space...

Okay, is there a The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer?

You bet there is. The official season three trailer dropped on 19th May 2022, and there's lots to get excited about. You can watch all 10 episodes of season three on Netflix now.

You Might Also Like