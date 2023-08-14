What You Need to Know About the Ultra-Popular Non-Surgical Nose Job — from the Benefits to the Risks

PEOPLE sniffed out the truth from two certified surgeons and experts, who weighed in on the non-invasive, filler-focused cosmetic procedure

Plastic surgery continues to evolve, and that means new, innovative ways to go under the knife. Or, not go under the knife at all.

That’s the case with the non-surgical nose job or the liquid nose job, the latest type of plastic surgery to go viral online.

The procedure relies only on needles and fillers, unlike surgical rhinoplasty, which is a more rigorous operation. That’s right, no knives or incisions involved.

It’s not uncommon for social media to draw attention to these kind of procedures. Just look at the surge in Brazilian Butt Lifts, which was fueled by the rise of influencer culture in 2010, as reported by Vox.

The rising popularity of non-surgical nose jobs — often sought out by women between the agesof 22 and 45, according to double certified body, breast and facial surgeon Dr. Jeffrey G. Lind II — seems to belong to the same reason.

“We are in the selfie age, and people are paying a lot more attention to how they look on camera. Like a lot of cosmetic trends today, social media is the largest driver of the popularity of this procedure,” Dr. Lind II tells PEOPLE.

What Is a Non-Surgical Nose Job?

Non-surgical nose jobs are sought out for aesthetic purposes only and involve injecting derma fillers made of hyaluronic acid — a natural component of the body — into or around the nose.

Dr. Alexander Rivkin — who began practicing the procedure in 2004 and is the founder of RIVKIN Aesthetics as well as an assistant clinical professor at the UCLA School of Medicine — outlines the various appearance-related concerns that the procedure can target.

“The filler can fill depressions, lift the bridge of the nose, camouflage a bump, lift or change the angle of the tip of the nose, restore symmetry and soften post-surgical rhinoplasty irregularities,” Rivkin tells PEOPLE.

The fillers can also straighten the nose bridge. In that case, Dr. Rivkin assures that the nose will appear smaller despite the added volume from the injections.

“The needle is so small and can deliver such tiny amounts of filler, which means better results that are tailored to the individual's preferences,” he adds.

How Long Does a Non-Surgical Nose Job Take?

The procedure is quick. After a topical numbing cream is applied to the areas being worked on, a highly trained and reputable doctor or practitioner will inject and massage the fillers into parts of the nose within a 15-30 minute session. Once that’s complete, ice packs should be applied to the injected areas immediately to decrease chances of swelling and bruising, per Dr. Lind II.

How Much Does a Non-Surgical Nose Job Cost?

It's less expensive than a surgical rhinoplasty, averaging anywhere between $800-$3,500 per visit (though it can vary based on your location and doctor). However, since results can last between six months to three years, depending on the speed at which the body breaks down the fillers, patients should plan on spending more if retouches become routine.

Dr. Rivkin also offers a permanent option, which totals around $6,000 and requires two sessions. Results can last seven to 10 years, and, yes, once you go down this path, rhinoplasty becomes a no-no.

What Are the Benefits of a Non-Surgical Nose Job?

A non-surgical nose job is buzzy for many reasons, despite it's short-term staying power.

It’s noninvasive, non-committal, less painful and requires such a minimal amount of healing time and aftercare that Dr. Rivkin has seen patients go back to work after the procedure is done in some cases.

“No downtime, except a minimal amount of swelling and a slight risk of bruising. No pain after the procedure and no risk of changes to ability to breathe through the nose,” he says.

Plus, if you’re not satisfied with your results, Dr. Lind II assures that “the body will eventually break down and absorb the filler” and the shape of the nose will return to its baseline structure.

Non-Surgical Nose Jobs Before-and-Afters

Model Lucas Machado, a patient of Dr. Rivkin's, noticed natural-looking results from the procedure, which he shared in a video. "It was really important for the changes to be really subtle so I can stay true to who I am," he said in a testimonial video shared in 2019.

Before-and-after clips of clients on social media also prove how transformative the injections can be.

Dr. Sarmela Sunder, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, shared one TikTok video of a patient who went in for a straighter nose bridge and more upturned tip. A side-by-side photo of her profile reveals the difference between her natural downward-sloping nose and the perkier, slimmer silhouette achieved after the injectables.



What Are the Risks of a Non-Surgical Nose Job?

Risks are rare. Some of the temporary side effects Dr. Rivkin shares with his patients include “the rare risk of redness at the tip of the nose, tenderness at the tip of the nose and bruising.” The severe risks that both doctors warn about is necrosis, which happens when filler is accidentally injected into an artery. This can can then cut off blood supply to the underlying tissue. Another severe risk is both doctors warn of is blindness.

What to Know Before You Get a Non-Surgical Nose Job

If you’re still considering a non-surgical nose job, there are a few things to keep in mind before your visit to the doctor.

It’s important to lay off of alcohol 48 hours prior to your appointment and avoid taking blood-thinning medications or supplements like fish oil and ibuprofen, including Advil and Aspirin, anywhere from two weeks to three days before getting injections done to help minimize bruising. Dr. Lind II also recommends coming in with a makeup-free face.

And while there isn’t much to getting back on your toes post-surgery, Dr. Rivkin advises against partaking in exercise or intaking alcohol 24 hours after the procedure.

Most importantly, make sure you're going to a reputable facility and medical professional for the procedure. Do the proper research on who you'll be seeing and make sure they're qualified.

