An ultimate roundup of the best Prime Day 2021 deals live so far

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is dedicated to bringing you the best Prime Day deals across the internet. Be sure to sign up for our ICYMI newsletter for exclusive deals, so you don’t miss a beat.

Prime Day 2021 is nearly here and will be bringing 48 hours of deals and flash sales you can’t miss.

Amazon Prime Day runs from Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22 this year. Because there are more deals than ever to dig through — more than two million, in fact — you could end up spending a lot of time deciding what’s actually a good deal and what you should just skip out on buying this year. In fact, you might even decide there are some Prime Day deals from Best Buy that are better than Amazon's deals.say!

There are also alternative Prime Day sales from Walmart, Target and Best Buy going on during the mid-year shopping holiday for those who don’t want to spend their cash at Amazon. Instead, you might even browse one of the more than 75 Black-owned brands in our guide here to support this Prime Day.

From deals at Walmart that are better than Amazon’s to deals at Target for Target stans, Prime Day won’t disappoint those who want to make their wallet go even further this summer.

With all of these sales going on, maybe now is the time to upgrade to AirPods Pro, splurge on a fancy espresso machine or finally buy that 75-inch TV you’ve had your eye on.

To help you find the best deals this Prime Day, In The Know’s shopping experts have been hard at work curating some of the best deals across the internet from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

Here, you’ll find all of our Prime Day coverage in one easy-to-bookmark place. Be sure to check back periodically for our most recent coverage.

Story continues

You shouldn’t wait to shop these deals on Amazon.

New to the world of Amazon devices? Don’t worry — here’s our full guide to the early deals and the difference between all of the products.

While you may be able to save more on the actual days of Prime Day, there are some markdowns currently happening that you might want to shop early to be sure to snag something before it sells out or before the price goes up. Check out our guide to early Prime Day deals.

Upgrade your at-home TV situation ahead of Prime Day and ensure that you won’t miss out on an epic deal. Check out our full guide to early Prime Day TV deals.

Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, shared her tips and tricks when it comes to navigating Prime Day 2021. Check out all of her tips here.

If you’ve been wanting to add some home security measures to your apartment or house, now is the perfect time, for a few reasons. Not only are summer vacations and travel plans on the horizon, but you can also save over 40% on top-rated home security devices now on Amazon. Check out our full guide to early Prime Day security device deals.

If you’ve been wanting to add some home security measures to your apartment or house, now is the perfect time, for a few reasons. Not only are summer vacations and travel plans on the horizon, but you can also save over 40% on top-rated home security devices now on Amazon. Check out our full guide to early Prime Day security device deals.

Prime Day 2021 will follow a similar formula to years past and will feature deals, discounts and several flash sales on a wide variety (and we mean wide) of items. Ranging from kitchen devices and tablets to smart TVs and watches, there will be tons of deals to choose from. Check out our full guide to Prime Day 2021 deals to watch.

If you liked this story, check out these tips for successful Prime Day shopping, according to an expert.

More from In The Know:

6 of 2021’s coolest home trends you’ll soon see everywhere, according to Etsy

Early Prime Day deal alert: Save big on home security essentials from Ring and Blink

5 under $25: Affordable gold jewelry from Amazon you need for the summer

Just a bunch of really cute and comfy slide sandals to wear literally everywhere this summer

The post In The Know’s ultimate roundup for Prime Day 2021 deals appeared first on In The Know.