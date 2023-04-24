Type 1 diabetes: Causes and symptoms to look out for, according to a doctor

Sugar levels tested lower when people took regular walks (Digostics / PA Wire)

Walking for three minutes every half-an-hour could help improve blood-sugar levels, according to a new study.

The small study of 32 people with type 1 diabetes, undertaken by Dr Matthew Campbell at the University of Sunderland but yet to be peer-reviewed, showed blood-sugar levels lowered when participants took regular walking breaks (known as ‘activity snacking’) over a seven-hour period.

This could mean that those with type 1 diabetes can better manage their blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of complications associated with the condition.

Diabetes UK said these activity snacks could offer simple, cost-free changes.

Nearly 400,000 people in the UK are living with type 1 diabetes.

The condition happens when the body’s immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Here, Bupa's Dr Edward Gaynor tells us everything we need to know about type 1 diabetes.

What is type 1 diabetes?

There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which your body can't control the amount of glucose (sugar) in your blood. For reasons we don’t fully understand, your immune system attacks areas of the pancreas, causing your body to stop producing insulin. This causes high blood sugars in type 1 diabetics and can make you ill, if not controlled.

Is type 1 diabetes diagnosed at an early age?

Although type 1 diabetes is typically diagnosed in childhood and early adulthood, it can develop at any time and usually starts before the age of 40.

What are the symptoms of type 1 diabetes?

Symptoms of uncontrolled or newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes include urinating more often, constantly feeling thirsty, and sometimes weight loss. Other symptoms can include feeling extremely tired, having blurred vision, and being prone to infections. In severe cases, you may become very drowsy, vomit, and become dehydrated. It is important that you speak to a medical professional if you are concerned that you may have signs of diabetes.

Is there a cure for type 1 diabetes?

While there isn’t a cure for type 1 diabetes you can take measures to control your blood glucose properly which means you are able to live a normal life which shouldn’t stop you from doing any of the activities you’d normally do. You will need to take insulin by injecting yourself into the skin or administering it through a portable pump.

Are type 1 and 2 diabetes the same thing?

No, they are two different conditions. Type 1 diabetics can’t produce any insulin whereas type 2 can’t produce enough or their insulin is unable to work properly. Unlike type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes cannot be controlled by a healthy lifestyle, keeping active, or the use of specific medication that improves the action of existing insulin; it requires the need to manage your blood-glucose levels through insulin injections.

How can you be diagnosed with diabetes?

Your GP will ask about your symptoms and examine you. They may ask you to have a number of tests to determine whether or not you have diabetes. These may include a urine test, a fingerpick test, or a fasting blood-glucose test.

Dr Edward Gaynor is a paediatrician and clinical fellow at Bupa