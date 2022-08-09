What to know about Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, his permanent residence and winter home, was searched on Monday by the FBI.

Two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY the action was connected to Trump's alleged removal of documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago property when his term in office was over in January 2021.

Here's more about the 20-acre oceanfront estate.

The latest: Ex-Bush AG Gonzales says Mar-a-Lago search likely had approval from ‘highest level’- live updates

Who owned Mar-a-Lago before Trump?

Charles William Post, a breakfast cereal businessman, left an inheritance of $11 million for his daughter Marjorie Merriweather Post.

She used $2.5 million in the 1920s to build a palace.

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., was built in 1927 by Marjorie Merriweather Post.
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., was built in 1927 by Marjorie Merriweather Post.

How many rooms does Mar-a-Lago have?

It was built in 1927 and had 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms and three bomb shelters.

It also had a 1,800-square-foot living room, 1,500-square-foot dining room, a theater, a 75-foot tower, 36,000 antique Spanish tiles and a nine-hole golf course.

What happened to the estate after it was built?

When she died in 1973, Post willed Mar-a-Lago to the federal government as a winter White House.  The property had been declared a National Historic Landmark the year before.

The government returned it seven years later because of its high maintenance costs.

Trump's home entered into: What's happening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

How did Trump acquire Mar-a-Lago?

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago with its furnishings for $10 million in 1985. He restored the home, added a putting green, tennis court and croquet court. He then added a spa, salon and health club.

He changed it to a private club in 1995 to offset the costs.

What does Mar-a-Lago mean?

Mar-a-Lago, Spanish for "sea to lake," signifies the estate's positioning, reaching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Photos: FBI search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

Trump is an employee of Mar-a-Lago, allowing him to live there

Trump does not live at Mar-a-Lago during the summer because the club shuts down.

A 1993 agreement with the town of Palm Beach allowed Trump to convert Mar-a-Lago to a 10-guest-suite private club but, in doing so, prohibited him from living there full-time. Despite the deal, Trump announced in 2019 that he was moving his residency status from New York to Florida and that Mar-a-Lago would be his new home.

And though some neighbors fought back, in 2021, Trump officially skirted the 1993 deal by claiming he was an employee of his club. The town agreed with Trump’s attorney, who held that his client performed work at the club such as attending events, greeting guests and recommending candidates for membership.

A club membership includes "the use of the formal and casual dining areas, the Mar-a-Lago Spa, the pool, the Beach Club, breathtaking guest rooms, exclusive suites, and a state-of-the-art-fitness center," its website said.

Contributing: The Palm Beach Post

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate: What to know about his Palm Beach home

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but added that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

    Unlike Graham, a slew of Republican lawmakers swiftly came to Trump's defense and attacked the Department of Justice.

  • FBI’s Trump Raid Is the MAGA Fuel Fox News Was Waiting For

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf one thing can be gleaned from Fox News’ scorched-earth reaction to the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, it’s this: The growing sentiment that the cable giant has been trying to distance itself from the disgraced ex-president may have been a bit premature.For more than a year, Fox seemingly wandered the post-Trump wilderness, legally unable to play along with the disgraced ex-president’s election lies and drawing h

  • Trump might finally be forced to answer questions under oath about his net worth

    After first trying to avoid it followed by months of delays, Donald Trump is expected to finally come face-to-face with prosecutors from the New York Attorney General’s office later this month.

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Serena Williams says she is ready to retire sometime after U.S. Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote. She said she wasn't sure she'd be abl

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • N.W.T. tennis players start Canada Summer Games with a win against Newfoundland and Labrador

    N.W.T. tennis players at the Canada Summer Games are off to an inspiring start. Teresa Martin, 17, and Ofira Duru, 15, posted a big win Sunday in the girls doubles, winning their match against Newfoundland and Labrador in three sets, including a lengthy 7-6 win in the second set. Martin, from Yellowknife, said she's never competed at such a large event before. "Overall, it was unreal. And we were really proud of ourselves and really happy with the outcome of the match," she said. "We realized we

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • What Scottie Barnes could have averaged in rookie season as a primary option

    Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, Brian Macon, joined Amit Mann to hypothesize what kind of numbers Barnes could have put up if he was used as a primary option on the offensive end. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s