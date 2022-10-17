Know a trailblazing teen in Charlotte? Nominate them for ‘20 Under 20’

The nomination deadline for a youth service recognition in Charlotte is quickly approaching. The Dean’s List’s 20 Under 20 Awards honors young trailblazers in the city of Charlotte and nominations are accepted through Oct. 24.

A concept that was born during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Charlotte’s third 20 Under 20 list is being curated by a committee led by Meredith Dean, a Queen City mentor and entrepreneur in the marketing industry.

“A lot of students felt very isolated during COVID, they felt like they didn’t have enough interaction with their peers. But, still, they were doing such amazing things. Young professionals today are more resilient than a lot of adults,” Dean said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer. “They had a few years of their lives stolen and still were able to push forward.”

The honor draws inspiration from Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list.

20 Under 20 will honor members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, more specifically 14 to 19 year olds, who are giving back to Charlotte and empowering others in their service to the community. Honorees are picked based on the following criteria:

Artistic/Educational Endeavors

Community Involvement & Volunteerism

Leadership Skills & Roles

Professional & Personal Achievements

Commitment to making a long-term positive impact in the community.

Honorees from the ’20 Under 20’ Class of 2021 and their guests gathered at Wray Ward in Charlotte to receive their awards.

Dean said honoring young professionals who exhibit talent in these areas will have a lasting positive effect, not only on their self-esteem and character, but also on the community.

“I really wanted to find a way to invest in them at a young age; to teach them how important service is and to make sure we keep some of that talent here in Charlotte instead of losing them to cities like Los Angeles and New York,” Dean said. “We have to make sure we earn their interest and their love for this community so that they decide to stay as they get older.”

20 Under 20 began with the help of a small grant from Charlotte is Creative, an initiative based in Charlotte that coordinates programs, initiatives, events, and grants for the local arts community.

Story continues

Dean said the grant went a long way, essentially allowing 20 Under 20 to grow into what it is today.

Beyond just recognition from the committee led by Dean, honorees will have the opportunity to meet with fellow young leaders from the Queen City and connect with industry pros who can help guide them as they begin their careers.

They’ll also receive professional headshots, one-on-one mentoring, service project and internship opportunities and a plaque.

The award is recognized by the North Carolina Office of the Governor and Mayor Vi Lyles — a distinction that is a highlight for honorees, according to Dean.

Members of the community can submit a nomination for themselves or someone they know by filling out a nomination form.

Nominees can be students living in Charlotte or surrounding areas and they must be 14 to 19-years-old as of Dec. 5, 2022.

The ceremony will take place in Charlotte on December 5, 2022 at Wray Ward.