Here’s what to know about Thanksgiving Day weather as you make plans for the holiday

Thanksgiving is only a week away, which means planning for plenty of sides and fixings are underway, but is snow on the menu for North Texas?

Don’t count on any snow or freezing rain on turkey day next week, said Miles Langfeld, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

The good news: “It will actually feel like fall on Thanksgiving,” Langfeld noted.

Thanksgiving weather in Dallas-Fort Worth will indeed feel like autumn as temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s and dry — no chances of rain in the forecast.

If anything, the weather may be a bit breezy at times and with sunny skies, Langfeld said. As far as how this year’s Thanksgiving weather compares to the yearly average: It will be pleasant and nice.

“Our average is around the mid-60s,” Langfeld said. “We’ll be right below our average high for that time of year, but nothing too crazy.”

Patchy dense fog this morning is reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile. Low clouds will hang around for much of the morning before some sun this afternoon. Rain chances increase this weekend with an approaching storm system. #txwx pic.twitter.com/RULGFYsGP0 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) November 16, 2023

A cold start to the week in Dallas-Fort Worth

But before North Texans can dig into their Thanksgiving feasts, they’ll have to endure a chilly start to the week.

Temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, leading the way to a 30% to 40% chance of rain Sunday evening, Langfeld said.

By Monday, rain chances will lessen and a cold front will move into the region.

This will cool things down a bit — with lows in the low 40s Monday night and going into Tuesday, Langfeld said. Tuesday will be just as cold with daytime highs in the mid-50s. By the evening, expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday will start to warm up with highs in the low 60s, leading to the fall-like weather the NWS meteorologist alluded to.

“That Wednesday-Thursday time frame for Thanksgiving looks pretty nice,” Langfeld said.

North Texas has seen freezing rain, sleet on Thanksgiving Day

The coldest Thanksgiving ever in North Texas was nearly 30 years ago.

A high of 35 degrees and low of 23 degrees was recorded on Nov. 25, 1993, per NWS data. Freezing rain and sleet fell that afternoon, marking the first time wintry precipitation was ever recorded on Thanksgiving Day in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The hottest Thanksgiving in North Texas history was Nov. 25, 1965, when the mercury shot up to a high of 88 degrees. The low that day was 54 degrees.

Has North Texas recorded its first freeze of the season yet?

On average, North Texas records its first freeze of the season on Nov. 22 — only a few days from now. So, is a freeze in the forecast for North Texas next week?

“Nope, we’ve got no forecasted overnight lows that are gonna approach freezing,” Langfeld said.

The only time the North Texas weather flirted with freezing temperatures this fall was earlier this month on Nov. 1. The low that day was only 33 degrees, just one degree shy of freezing.