What is the process for Supreme Court nominations? Here's what's next and how long it could take.

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·5 min read

President Joe Biden will get his first chance to nominate a justice to the U.S. Supreme Court with the impending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer after nearly three decades on the bench.

The process for replacing a Supreme Court justice always is closely watched, but it will take on new intrigue in the divided Senate, where Democrats have struggled to unify behind Biden's agenda.

The Senate is split evenly between the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. While Democrats control the chamber, moderate senators in the party have stopped several pieces of legislation the Biden administration has championed.

Here is how Biden, and the presidents before him, get their nominee onto the high court.

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer poses for the official group photo at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington in 2018. Breyer announced on Jan. 26, 2022, that he would retire from the court.
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer poses for the official group photo at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington in 2018. Breyer announced on Jan. 26, 2022, that he would retire from the court.

What is the process for appointing a Supreme Court justice?

The Constitution outlines in simple terms how a justice is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The “Appointments Clause” says the president nominates a justice and the Senate provides “advice and consent” to seat the judge.

In short, the president nominates justices and the Senate confirms them. In practice, that process plays out in several steps that allow for vetting candidates for the lifetime post.

The president nominates his candidate after background investigations into public record and professional credentials as well as personal financial affairs. Those investigations usually are done by officials in the Justice Department and the White House, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Then, the nominee begins the confirmation process, first in the Senate Judiciary Committee and then in the full Senate.

The Judiciary Committee does most of the Senate’s vetting of the nominee, investigating their background and qualifications. For the last half century, that has involved a pre-hearing investigation followed by public hearings and a final recommendation to the full Senate.

Once that recommendation is reported to the Senate, floor debate can begin in the full Senate ahead of a confirmation vote.

What does Breyer's retirement mean for Biden?: A chance to make his mark

How many votes are needed in the Senate to appoint a Supreme Court justice?

A simple majority of the 100 senators is needed for confirmation.

In a senate split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, that might provide outsized influence to individual senators. Similar dynamics have slowed Biden's agenda as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have stymied efforts to pass social spending bills and voting rights legislation.

More: Republicans could delay, but not block Biden's Supreme Court pick if all Democrats back nominee

How quickly can a justice be appointed?

Typically, the process of seating a justice takes months, but it can be – and has been – done faster.

Presidents typically are swift to nominate their picks for the court. Among the current justices, the average time between the vacancy occurring to the public announcement of a nominee was 17 days, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The confirmation process typically takes longer. Since 1975, the average number of days from nomination to final Senate vote was about 68 days. But Justice Amy Coney Barrett was seated in just 27 days in 2020 as the Republican-led Senate raced to confirm then-President Donald Trump’s nominee ahead of the presidential election.

President Donald Trump and Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 26, 2020.
President Donald Trump and Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 26, 2020.

The 2020 confirmation was the fastest since 1975, when the Senate took just 19 days to confirm Justice John Paul Stevens.

Other recent appointments took far longer. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process lasted nearly three months, and Justice Neil Gorsuch took 65 days to win over the Senate. President Barack Obama’s two appointees, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, took 87 and 66 days, respectively.

Potential candidate: Breyer retirement lays groundwork for historic nomination of first Black woman to Supreme Court

How does the Senate Judiciary Committee fit into the process?

The Senate Judiciary Committee does most of the heavy lifting on the upper chamber’s investigation into the president’s nominee.

It looks into the background and qualifications of the justice, and “typically the committee conducts a close, intensive investigation of each nominee,” according to a Congressional Research Service report.

The nominee first responds to the committee’s questionnaire, which asks biographical, professional and financial disclosure questions. The FBI provides the committee with its own reports investigating the nominee’s background and the American Bar Association rates the nominee based on his or her qualifications.

The nominee also meets privately with committee members and, typically, some senators who do not serve on the committee, according to the report.

After the investigation is complete, the committee holds public hearings, often about the nominee's qualifications, background, previous public actions and stances on major social and political issues, the Constitution and court rulings.

About a week after concluding those hearings, the committee meets to send a recommendation to the full Senate about whether the nominee should be confirmed.

A name placard for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett sits on a table prior to a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A name placard for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett sits on a table prior to a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

What is the partisan makeup of the Judiciary Committee and the Senate?

Like the full Senate, the 22-member Judiciary Committee is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., serves as chair of the committee, while Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, is the ranking Republican.

The rest of the committee is filled with household names, including several senators who have run for president. The full roster for the committee is available here.

Does the Senate always confirm the president's nominee?

In most cases, the Senate confirms the president's nominee. Since the first justice was appointed in 1789, the Senate has confirmed 120 of the 164 nominations submitted by presidents.

The Senate rejected 12 of the 44 who were not confirmed through roll-call votes, while most of the others were either withdrawn by the president or otherwise never voted on by the Senate. Six of the unconfirmed nominations were eventually renominated and confirmed, according to the Congressional Research Service.

In 2016, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to vote on then-President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court nomination: What is process and how long does it take?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court's three liberal justices, will soon resign from the court, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

  • Supreme Court Shake-Up: Justice Stephen Breyer Retires; Joe Biden Gets Opportunity To Name 1st Black Woman To Top Court

    After almost three decades on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer is stepping down. An official announcement was expected soon, but Breyer’s plans to retire were confirmed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The 83-year old liberal associate justice is the oldest member of the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, and there […]

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

    NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players' Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the a

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game. Or you could use two words: Patrick Mahomes. It didn't matter to him that the Bills had taken their first lead since the first quarter when Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:54 left; Mahomes simply thr

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

    Jon Vaughn's small blue-and-white camper has been parked outside the home of the University of Michigan's president since early October, and he says it won't be moving anytime soon. The former star running back for the university’s Wolverines football team says a $490 million settlement the school recently announced is not enough by itself to remedy the sexual abuse he and more than 1,000 other students say they suffered at the hands of the university's late sports doctor Robert Anderson. “We’ve

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.