Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate

Protests erupted overnight in Wisconsin after video appeared to show police officers firing several shots at close range into a Black man's back Sunday night.

The state Department of Justice is investigating after officers from Kenosha Police Department responding to a domestic incident shortly after 5 p.m. "were involved in an officer involved shooting," according to a news release. The man who was shot, identified by Gov. Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital in serious condition, police said.

On Twitter, Evers said he and his wife are hoping for Blake's recovery.

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers wrote on Twitter.

After invoking the names of other Black people killed by police, Evers added, "We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

What does the video show?

The police department's release offered little additional information, but graphic video circulating on social media showed a man being shot multiple times. Blake appears to be walking toward a car as he is followed by an officer who has a weapon drawn.

Blake opens the car door and reaches into the vehicle and an officer tugs on his shirt. At least seven gunshots can be heard in the video, followed by a car horn. Two officers can be seen in the video near the car; it is unclear what happened before the video was recorded.

KPD said "officers provided immediate aid" to the person who was shot. The video circulating online cuts away shortly after the shooting.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney who is representing Blake's family and the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the knee of a fired Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, shared a video from the incident on Twitter. He said Blake was helping to de-escalate a domestic situation and his three sons were in the car.

"They saw a cop shoot their father," Crump tweeted. "They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!"

Protests erupt overnight

The incident almost immediately set off unrest in the city about 40 miles south of Milwaukee which continued early Monday morning.

Kenosha County declared an emergency curfew for 10:15 p.m. Sunday, saying in a news release, "The public needs to be off the streets for their safety." The curfew was in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

A crowd of about 100 people had reached the Kenosha County Public Safety Building by 10:15 p.m. and were chanting "no justice, no peace." A line of police flanked the building and faced off with the crowd, moving them away from the building.

Authorities mostly blocked off the building, and some officers were positioned on the roof as protesters marched beside lines of honking cars as they made their way to the building. Outside the station, protesters clashed with officers dressed in riot gear, including plastic face masks, who occasionally used their shields and batons to push people back.

By late Sunday, multiple vehicles were set ablaze and windows were smashed along city thoroughfares as crowds faced off with law enforcement. Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets to move people away from city buildings despite the declaration of an overnight curfew.

A man on a bike rides past a city truck on fire outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back.

