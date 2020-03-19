Do You Know About Scandi Standard AB (publ)’s (STO:SCST) ROCE?

Today we'll look at Scandi Standard AB (publ) (STO:SCST) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Scandi Standard:

0.096 = kr423m ÷ (kr6.3b - kr1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Scandi Standard has an ROCE of 9.6%.

Is Scandi Standard's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Scandi Standard's ROCE is fairly close to the Food industry average of 9.6%. Independently of how Scandi Standard compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Scandi Standard's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:SCST Past Revenue and Net Income, March 19th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Scandi Standard.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Scandi Standard's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Scandi Standard has current liabilities of kr1.9b and total assets of kr6.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Scandi Standard's ROCE

Overall, Scandi Standard has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.

