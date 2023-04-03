Know your rider score: How to see your Uber, Lyft passenger rating — and how to improve it

March Saltzman
·5 min read

In the back of a rideshare vehicle and having an issue with the driver?—

As you pull out your phone to tap 2 stars instead of 5, remember one thing: the Uber or Lyft driver is rating you, too.

After all, this two-way feedback is one of the key differentiators between a ride-hailing service and taxis – along with other advantages, like saving money by sharing fares, more vehicle choices, seeing your ride on an overhead map, and not worrying about cash exchanges when you reach your destination.

What happens if you get a bad Uber or Lyft rating? It brings your overall average score down, and while you won't necessarily be banned by the service if it plummets – being kicked off Uber or Lyft is determined on a case-by-case basis – a low rating could mean fewer drivers will want to pick you up.

Here's how to see your rating and ways to improve it.

How to view my Uber, Lyft rating?

How you find your rider rating varies by service.

With Uber, open the app and touch the Account icon in the bottom right, and your rating is the number displayed under your name, such as 4.76 (out of 5 stars).

Uber last year launched its Privacy Center, which can be accessed on an app or website, allowing passengers to see a breakdown of their average rating, including how many drivers gave you a rating (but not individual driver names), what it was (out of 5), and more info.

With Lyft, open the app and tap the three horizontal lines in the top left corner, and the select "View profile" under your name. Your Lyft rating will be in the center, under your name.

How you access your rider rating varies on the app, but can be easily found. For both Lyft (pictured here) and Uber, it’s an average of all driver-rated scores out of 5 stars.
Lyft has also published its Community Guidelines, with tips to improving your rider rating.

What is a good rider score?

What's considered a bad rider rating? Anything below 4.5 stars isn't ideal.

If you check your rating and it's lower than you like, the only way to make it better is to take more rides and take heed to these following advice. It may take a while, but that 3.9 can grow to a 4.6 in no time.

How can I improve my Uber score?

As for boosting your rider score, you can make a good impression even before you step into the car.

1. Be on time

No one wants to be kept waiting – especially when time is money. Order the Uber or Lyft when you're ready to be picked up, and not befor. Check the app to see the driver's and location on a map en route and their ETA.

And remember,a phone's GPS may not be entirely accurate, especially if there are several tall buildings around, and so riders should review their map location and tweak if necessary (by moving the pushpin on the map).

If you're running late, call or send a text to the driver.

Lyft suggests having a clear and accurate photo of you, on your rider profile, which can help your driver spot you at the curb.

2. Be respectful

Remember that Uber and Lyft drivers are doing this to make a living, whether it's their primary gig or side hustle.

At the risk of sounding preachy, respect that drivers come from all around the world, with varying cultural backgrounds, or they may have different religious or political beliefs than you.

"Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated," reminds Uber, in its published Community Guidelines.

But respect goes both ways, of course: if you don't like something the driver says or does, report it.

If your driver is chatty and you're not the talkative type, just be polite in telling them. If you want music, or different music than what the driver is playing, just ask.

Drivers know passengers use Uber and Lyft to avoid drinking and driving, but drunken belligerence won't be tolerated and there's a hefty fine for being sick in the rideshare vehicle.

On a related note, have respect for the driver's car. Drivers often use their own vehicles, so avoid making a mess, eating and drinking in the vehicle (unless the driver says it's ok), putting your feet up, and slamming the door.

3. Follow the rules

You may also lose points as a passenger by breaking the law, such as refusing to wear a seatbelt, carrying open alcohol containers, or asking the driver to speed because you're late. Don't demand the driver let you off where it's not safe to do so.

You might also get a low score for trying to vape or smoke in the vehicle or talking loudly or obnoxiously on phone calls. Don't do anything inappropriate with a fellow passenger or hit on the drivers.

All common sense.

4. Tip your driver (even a little), and other suggestions

At the risk of sounding like Captain Obvious, adding a tip will make the driver happy and will likely mean a higher rider rating from him or her. The driver keeps 100% of tips. Even if it's a couple of bucks, will you really miss it?

With Lyft, iOS users can set a default tip in your app's Settings (by dollar amount or by percentage), so that you never forget to give extra thanks.

Uber riders can tip up to 30 days after being dropped off, compared to tipping up to 72 hours after a Lyft ride.

5.  For those sharing a ride with others, you can't change your destination or the drop-off order.

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uber, Lyft rider rating: How to see (and improve) your passenger score

