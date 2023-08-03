'We know the responsibility we have' - Jota

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota says Liverpool's players know they were "nowhere near" their expected levels last season and intend on building a much improved campaign this term.

The Reds paid for sloppy form in the middle of the 2022-23 season and missed out on Champions League qualification despite a strong finish.

Jota missed spells of the campaign through injury but has used international football earlier this summer to "keep a rhythm" in his game.

"I hope I can be fit mainly and I know if I am fit I can help the team," Jota told BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford in an interview available on the station at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

"That's the main focus of pre-season and obviously do a lot better than we did last season because it was not great and we want to put things in the right order again."

Jota believes new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will give the Reds "things we were probably lacking last season".

He added: "We know last season was not great. We want to put things in the right order. We know the responsibility we have when we represent Liverpool.

"Last season was nowhere near the levels we should have presented so of course we want to do different and we have that will to start from scratch and have a better season."