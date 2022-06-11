What to Know About Ramsay Hunt Syndrome After Justin Bieber's Diagnosis

Glenn Garner
·4 min read
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber revealed Friday that he was diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has resulted in partial facial paralysis.

After postponing three shows on his Justice World Tour earlier this week due to an ongoing health issue, the Grammy Award winner, 28, opened up about his diagnosis in a video on Instagram, revealing the neurological disorder's physical effects.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," Bieber said. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and His Face Is Partially Paralyzed: 'I Have Hope'

He explained that he's unable to blink one of his eyes, move his nostril or smile on one side of his face, adding in a followup on his Instagram Story that it's gotten "progressively harder to eat." Additionally, Bieber asked for his 240 million Instagram followers to keep him in their prayers.

"This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," Bieber added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD, board-certified otolaryngologist (ENT) and director of the Facial Nerve Disorders Program at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, tells PEOPLE about the "very, very rare" disorder.

Here's what to know about Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is the second most common cause of atraumatic peripheral facial paralysis, after Bell's Palsy, but slightly more severe. Still, it only occurs in around five in 100,000 people.

It's caused by a shingles virus reactivation in the face, which makes people who had chicken pox of varicella-zostar virus as a child susceptible.

What Are the Causes?

Ramsay Hunt is caused by times of high stress or immunosuppression, as well as by immunosuppressant drugs or other underlying conditions. "Your body just can't fight off infection," Dr. Kochhar explains.

The virus that causes chicken pox stays dormant in the body until something triggers it, returning in form of herpes zoster (Ramsay Hunt), which can inflame different nerves in the abdomen, back and face.

What Are the Symptoms?

The facial paralysis is caused by a nerve that comes from the brain and travels through "a tunnel" of bone, allowing facial expressions and the ability to convey emotion. When it becomes inflamed, the nerve expands but the bone doesn't move.

"Essentially, it crushes the nerve," Dr. Kochhar says.

Other side effects include hearing loss, severe vertigo and rashes or blisters that occur on the ear or cheek. Headaches and vomiting are also common.

How Is It Treated?

Once diagnosed, Ramsay Hunt can be treated with high dose steroids and antivirals, which can be taken orally at home and are "the most important thing" for recovery. For more severe cases, patients will be admitted to the hospital, where they will receive medications via IV.

Dr. Kochhar warns patients that, although electrical stimulation to the face may be recommended by some to get the muscles to work, it's "very discouraged" and is known to "cause very severe side effects and impair the recovery."

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green Says He Lost 20 Lbs. During His 'Rough' Battle with Ulcerative Colitis

"That has been found to contribute to the longterm nerve damage and muscle spasms," he adds.

The doctor also notes that, although there is "really no role in the early phase of treatment" for things like facial exercises, acupuncture or massages, those can be helpful further down the road. "It's really just a matter of letting your face recover," Dr. Kochhar says.

What Are the Longterm Effects?

Although around 75 percent of patients will recover completely, the other 25 percent "will develop some type of longterm nerve damage," which Dr. Kocchar treats at his practice.

He notes that longterm effects include unwanted facial spasms, tightness or discomfort, and in "the most severe cases," there will be facial asymmetry, which is most visible in facial expressions. These side effects are more likely in patients who take longer than a month or two to recover.

"There's no way to know who's going to develop longterm issues," Dr. Kocchar says, adding: "If they recover within the first three to four weeks, usually they'll have a pretty good chance of a clean recovery."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of