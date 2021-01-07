What you need to know about Quebec's new lockdown measures

Quebec has put in place a series of lockdown measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions include the extended closure of many non-essential businesses, as well as new limits on gatherings and an overnight curfew.

The new measures will go into effect Saturday and will last until Feb. 8.

Here are some key questions answered about the new rules.

Why is Quebec introducing another lockdown?

Premier François Legault says the health-care network is at risk of being overwhelmed as COVID-19 spreads in the province. Legault says this is a last resort. "We have had the battle of our lives and unfortunately the battle is not over," said Legault, citing the rising number of cases and hospitalizations in announcing the new restrictions.

How long will schools be closed?

Elementary school will reopen on Jan. 11 as planned. High school students will be required to attend classes in person as of Jan. 18. Until then, they will continue distance learning.

In an effort to reduce transmission, elementary students in Grades 5 and 6 will now be required to wear masks in classrooms.

High school students and staff will be given two government-issued disposable medical masks per day.

Currently, elementary schools and high schools, with the exception of specialized schools for vulnerable students, are closed.

Will daycares stay open?

Daycares for pre-school children will remain open to all parents. Before and after school care for elementary school pupils will be reserved for children of workers in essential services.

Meal services will not be offered in school daycares, given the health crisis. Parents should pack a cold lunch or hot meal in an insulated container for their children. After-school daycare services will close only if public health declares an outbreak in the affiliated school.

Which businesses are closed and which will be allowed to stay open?

Health services, such as dentists and optometrists are still open, but manicurists, spas and hair salons are closed.

Liquor stores and cannabis stores remain open.

Non-essential businesses, including sit-down restaurants, gyms, movie theatres and museums, will remain closed until Feb. 8.

Restaurants providing take-out delivery can provide services.

There will be no religious services with the exception of funerals, which will be limited to 10 attendees. The government is encouraging families to postpone funeral services.

The manufacturing sector will remain open, Quebec's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said, adding that most outbreaks came from the food sector, which cannot be shut down. "In spring, Quebec was one of the only places in the world that closed down the manufacturing sector," Legault said. "They make products that we consume that are essential, so they can continue operating."

Can I buy a winter coat?

You can still order online and have goods delivered.

The government will also allow non-essential businesses to offer curbside pickup to encourage sales while allowing customers to practise physical distancing.

Why is the government imposing a curfew?

The Quebec government is imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew after the province showed a steady rise of daily COVID-19 cases.

"What the curfew does is it gives a signal but it also allows us to decrease possibilities of contact that might continue after a certain time," Arruda said.

"If you ask me if there is a control study that shows that, the answer is no. We want to decrease the probability of contacts."

Arruda said he suspects that while Quebecers may not have held parties over the holidays, small gatherings contributed to the spread of the virus.

Medical experts have questioned the effectiveness of a curfew.

The broad curfew will be the first of its kind in Canada during the pandemic, though there have been some localized curfews. The only region that is excluded from the curfew is Northern Quebec.

What are the new rules for gatherings?

Gathering with people from outside your household bubble is prohibited at all times. Police will continue to issue fines to those who don't follow the guidelines.

Can I walk my dog after 8 p.m.?

Pet owners can walk their animals even after the 8 p.m. curfew, as long as they stay within a one-kilometre radius of their home.

What if an emergency or my job requires me to be out at night?

Quebecers who require emergency medical attention and essential employees who work past curfew may go out without receiving fines. They may be asked for proof from the police.

When do groceries close? What about dépanneurs?

All grocery stores and dépanneurs are required to close by 7:30 p.m.

One exception will be made for pharmacies, gas stations and dépanneurs attached to gas stations, which may stay open past 7:30 p.m. Pharmacies can continue selling medication and essential products. Gas stations will only be allowed to sell essential products.

Will libraries stay open?

Municipal libraries will continue to lend books and the government will allow them to open their doors to students who want to study there, as long as they remain physically distanced. The goal is to provide internet access and a quiet space for students who require it.

Can I go skiing?

Skiing is allowed and hills will remain open. However, only members of a same household can ski together as a group, and only before the 8 p.m. curfew.

The same goes for skating, walking or other winter sports. They are permitted individually, or with family members, outside of curfew hours.