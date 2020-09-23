Need To Know: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Provident Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Christopher Martin for US$319k worth of shares, at about US$12.79 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.13). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$489k for 36.38k shares. But they sold 4.00k shares for US$54k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Provident Financial Services insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Provident Financial Services Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Provident Financial Services, over the last three months. Insiders spent US$388k on shares. But insider John Kamin sold shares worth US$54k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Provident Financial Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Provident Financial Services insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Provident Financial Services Insiders?

