What to know about Prosser Creek Reservoir, where presumed body of Kiely Rodni found

A volunteer team of search-and-rescue divers said Sunday they had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni in Prosser Creek Reservoir.

The Northern California teen had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party at the adjacent campground near Truckee in Nevada County. The discovery, which has not been confirmed by law enforcement, was made by the group Adventures with Purpose, a search-and-rescue dive team that is popular on social media.

Prosser Creek Reservoir, surrounded by rugged peaks, dense forest and wildlife, is about 10 minutes north of Truckee in the Tahoe National Forest. The Prosser Family Campground is several hundred feet south of the lake.

Outdoor recreation at the lake

The lake’s sprawling shoreline makes it a popular destination for canoeing, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing and swimming. A 10 mph speed limit is enforced for power boats.

The lake, which has a capacity of 29,800 acre-feet of water ( is open from sunrise until sunset.

Single-family and group camping sites can be found on west side of Prosser Reservoir via Highway 89.

Prosser Creek Dam, built by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in 1962, created the reservoir. The federal agency owns and operates the lake for irrigation storage and flood control in the Truckee River watershed.

The Prosser Lake area is accessible year-round but the lake is typically frozen over during the winter.