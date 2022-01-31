What to know about possible Fort Worth-area school and college closures for winter weather

Dalia Faheid
·6 min read
National Weather Service Fort Worth

With freezing weather expected Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students should prepare for potential school closures.

Here’s what to know so far about possible weather-related school and college closures in the Fort Worth area this week.

Schools

Fort Worth ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon. Download the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App to stay up-to-date on any weather-related school closures, delays and extracurricular activity cancellations. Information on what to do in the event of inclement weather is available on the Know the Plan website.

Weatherford ISD: “We are continually monitoring the weather forecast for Wednesday-Friday but will not make any decisions about altering our school schedule until Wednesday,” said spokesperson Charlotte LaGrone.

White Settlement ISD: Information concerning a delayed opening or cancellation of the school day is usually provided no later than 6 a.m., the district website says. In a delayed school day, buses will pick up students two hours from their normal pick-up time. The district will use the districtwide phone/email system (Skylert), website, and Facebook and Twitter to communicate information to parents and staff. Information will also be posted on the local television and radio stations. Parents should provide the schools with the most updated phone numbers and emails. Find more information here.

Birdville ISD: If schools are closed, the district will let parents know by 5:30 a.m. that day. The superintendent makes that decision. If delayed or closed, the district’s phone messaging system will be activated and the major radio and television stations will be notified. The district will also post this information on the district’s website, Facebook, Twitter, Birdville ISD News, and the district’s main voicemail at 817-547-5700. On social media, look for the hashtag #BISDAlert. Go to the district’s website for more information.

Lake Worth ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon

Arlington ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon. Check aisd.net and district social media feeds for updates.

Mesquite ISD: “That is always a game-day decision. We are already making preparation just in case, but based on the timing of the forecast, I don’t think we will have an answer before Wednesday evening at the earliest,” said spokesperson Laura Jobe.

Mansfield ISD: “We are keeping an eye on the weather and will make a decision as we get closer to those dates,” said a spokesperson. Parents will be notified via email, text and they will have messages on the district website and social media platforms.

Corsicana ISD: In the event of inclement weather, the decision to open or close schools will be made no later than 6 a.m. You’ll be informed through local radio and TV stations, automated phone calls and the district website. Updates will also be made on the district’s Facebook and Twitter. To get closure alerts, subscribe to the mailing system. Click here for more information.

Denton ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon. The district may pivot to online instruction and operations for all students and staff. Closing of school buildings will be reported on the Denton ISD website, Twitter account, and Facebook page. Denton ISD also uses an automated call-out system for weather alerts via the district’s main telephone line at 940-369-0000. Be sure to have your current contact information on file with the school your child attends. Inclement weather announcements should be made no later than 6:30 a.m. Closing announcements are made on the district website and social media channels. For more information on the district’s weather policy, click here.

Northwest ISD: A spokesperson said the district will be monitoring the weather in the coming days. District staff drive roads across all major areas of Northwest ISD to monitor conditions to make sure it’s safe to travel. Additionally, district leaders meet with the Fort Worth Emergency Response Team and other weather-response services for their guidance. If district schools close, Northwest ISD should announce this before 5:30 a.m. the day of the closure. You’ll know through email, phone call and text. If no announcement is made, schools are proceeding on their regular schedules, though the district may send an email reminder so families are aware. For more information, click here and here.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD: “We are continuing to monitor the forecast; however, no decisions have been made as of yet. In the event the District would need to close, we would communicate through email, phone call, social media and website,” spokesperson Kristin Snively said. Any closure announcements will be made early the same morning. Students may be released early on Wednesday if weather gets worse and driving is dangerous. If school is delayed or canceled, notices are sent directly to parents by phone, email and text via the district’s SchoolMessenger automated notification system. To sign up for text alerts, parents should text “Yes” to 67587 to subscribe to the service. You can follow @GCISD on Twitter for official alerts and notices. The district will also post closings to the district’s website at gcisd.net and Facebook page.

Colleges

Texas Christian University: As of Monday afternoon, no closure announcement had been made. TCU Alert will be the primary notification method in the event of a winter weather delay or closing. The TCU Alert notification will also be posted to TCU’s homepage and TCU News. Continue to check your TCU email, TCU News and TCU social media for updates. Click here for more information.

University of North Texas: A spokesperson said the UNT on-campus team is meeting to discuss closures late Monday. An update will be provided shortly thereafter.

Tarrant County College: “We will maintain our standard protocol, which involves assessing road and campus conditions as the weather changes to determine if campuses and offices will be open. If we elect to close campuses and offices, or delay openings of same, we push out notifications to all students and employees through texts, phone calls, the TCC website and local media,” spokesperson Suzanne Groves said.

Texas Woman’s University: “Our policy team that makes those decisions will be meeting Tuesday,” said spokesperson Matt Flores. They will have an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t