What to know about possible Fort Worth-area school and college closures for winter weather

With freezing weather expected Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students should prepare for potential school closures.

Here’s what to know so far about possible weather-related school and college closures in the Fort Worth area this week.

Schools

Fort Worth ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon. Download the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App to stay up-to-date on any weather-related school closures, delays and extracurricular activity cancellations. Information on what to do in the event of inclement weather is available on the Know the Plan website.

Weatherford ISD: “We are continually monitoring the weather forecast for Wednesday-Friday but will not make any decisions about altering our school schedule until Wednesday,” said spokesperson Charlotte LaGrone.

White Settlement ISD: Information concerning a delayed opening or cancellation of the school day is usually provided no later than 6 a.m., the district website says. In a delayed school day, buses will pick up students two hours from their normal pick-up time. The district will use the districtwide phone/email system (Skylert), website, and Facebook and Twitter to communicate information to parents and staff. Information will also be posted on the local television and radio stations. Parents should provide the schools with the most updated phone numbers and emails. Find more information here.

Birdville ISD: If schools are closed, the district will let parents know by 5:30 a.m. that day. The superintendent makes that decision. If delayed or closed, the district’s phone messaging system will be activated and the major radio and television stations will be notified. The district will also post this information on the district’s website, Facebook, Twitter, Birdville ISD News, and the district’s main voicemail at 817-547-5700. On social media, look for the hashtag #BISDAlert. Go to the district’s website for more information.

Lake Worth ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon

Arlington ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon. Check aisd.net and district social media feeds for updates.

W/potential for inclement weather, AISD staff understands decision to open or close schools has a significant effect on families. Our top priority is the safety of our students. Download Arlington ISD mobile app & check TV/radio, AISD website, FB & Twitter for up-to-date info. pic.twitter.com/zxLbOX1ong — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) January 15, 2018

Mesquite ISD: “That is always a game-day decision. We are already making preparation just in case, but based on the timing of the forecast, I don’t think we will have an answer before Wednesday evening at the earliest,” said spokesperson Laura Jobe.

Mansfield ISD: “We are keeping an eye on the weather and will make a decision as we get closer to those dates,” said a spokesperson. Parents will be notified via email, text and they will have messages on the district website and social media platforms.

Corsicana ISD: In the event of inclement weather, the decision to open or close schools will be made no later than 6 a.m. You’ll be informed through local radio and TV stations, automated phone calls and the district website. Updates will also be made on the district’s Facebook and Twitter. To get closure alerts, subscribe to the mailing system. Click here for more information.

Denton ISD: The district had not made any closure-related announcements as of Monday afternoon. The district may pivot to online instruction and operations for all students and staff. Closing of school buildings will be reported on the Denton ISD website, Twitter account, and Facebook page. Denton ISD also uses an automated call-out system for weather alerts via the district’s main telephone line at 940-369-0000. Be sure to have your current contact information on file with the school your child attends. Inclement weather announcements should be made no later than 6:30 a.m. Closing announcements are made on the district website and social media channels. For more information on the district’s weather policy, click here.

Northwest ISD: A spokesperson said the district will be monitoring the weather in the coming days. District staff drive roads across all major areas of Northwest ISD to monitor conditions to make sure it’s safe to travel. Additionally, district leaders meet with the Fort Worth Emergency Response Team and other weather-response services for their guidance. If district schools close, Northwest ISD should announce this before 5:30 a.m. the day of the closure. You’ll know through email, phone call and text. If no announcement is made, schools are proceeding on their regular schedules, though the district may send an email reminder so families are aware. For more information, click here and here.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD: “We are continuing to monitor the forecast; however, no decisions have been made as of yet. In the event the District would need to close, we would communicate through email, phone call, social media and website,” spokesperson Kristin Snively said. Any closure announcements will be made early the same morning. Students may be released early on Wednesday if weather gets worse and driving is dangerous. If school is delayed or canceled, notices are sent directly to parents by phone, email and text via the district’s SchoolMessenger automated notification system. To sign up for text alerts, parents should text “Yes” to 67587 to subscribe to the service. You can follow @GCISD on Twitter for official alerts and notices. The district will also post closings to the district’s website at gcisd.net and Facebook page.

Colleges

Texas Christian University: As of Monday afternoon, no closure announcement had been made. TCU Alert will be the primary notification method in the event of a winter weather delay or closing. The TCU Alert notification will also be posted to TCU’s homepage and TCU News. Continue to check your TCU email, TCU News and TCU social media for updates. Click here for more information.

University of North Texas: A spokesperson said the UNT on-campus team is meeting to discuss closures late Monday. An update will be provided shortly thereafter.

Tarrant County College: “We will maintain our standard protocol, which involves assessing road and campus conditions as the weather changes to determine if campuses and offices will be open. If we elect to close campuses and offices, or delay openings of same, we push out notifications to all students and employees through texts, phone calls, the TCC website and local media,” spokesperson Suzanne Groves said.

Texas Woman’s University: “Our policy team that makes those decisions will be meeting Tuesday,” said spokesperson Matt Flores. They will have an update on Tuesday afternoon.