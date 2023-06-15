What you need to know about possibility of thunderstorms this Juneteenth holiday weekend

Rounds of thunderstorms are possible this Juneteenth holiday weekend and while severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms could develop and produce heavy rains, according to the National Weather Service.

But before the weekend begins, Kansas Citians will face another day of poor air quality.

The Mid-America Regional Council has issued an orange air quality alert for Thursday, saying the level of ground-level ozone, also known as ozone pollution or smog, is expected across the Kansas City metro area. An orange alert means that the air quality is unhealthy for people sensitive to pollution.

Active children and adults and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion, according to MARC.

It's Summer Safety Day!

Did you know, poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone. Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast to ensure that you aren’t doing yourself more harm than good.https://t.co/MRJMx0IXNy pic.twitter.com/pamOzQ5syf — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 14, 2023

Conditions are expected to be sunny and calm on Thursday with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees, which is slightly warmer than normal, according to the weather service. This time of year in Kansas City, temperatures are typically in the low to mid-80s.

Mostly sunny weather returns on Friday, with conditions a degree or two warmer. The chance for thunderstorms also arrive on Friday and linger through the weekend, according to the weather service. However, there is only a slight chance for rain on Friday.

Better chances for rain come on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day and although hazardous weather is not expected, a few strong storms could be possible Saturday night. These storms could produce downpours in some areas, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees on Saturday.

Scattered storms are expected the morning of Father’s Day, with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering across central and eastern Missouri through the afternoon, according to the weather service. Conditions will be slightly cooler, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s.

Sunny conditions are expected on Juneteenth, with near-90-degree weather expected to return. Dry and above normal temperatures are expected to continue through the first part of next week.