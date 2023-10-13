What to know about Pokemon GO Harvest Festival event where you can catch Smoliv, Grass-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go will hold its Harvest Festival event next week, featuring Grass-type Pokemon. The event includes debuts, event-themed Pokemon, event-exclusive research, and other bonuses and features.

The Pokemon GO Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. local time. The event offers two collection challenges and a field research quest. As wild spawns, players can encounter region-exclusive monsters like Red, Yellow, and Blue Flower Flabebe.

New Grass-type Pokemon, including Smoliv and its evolutions, will debut at the event. Players can participate in showcases at select PokeStops.

During this six-day event, users will have the opportunity to catch various Grass-type Pokemon frequently appearing in the wild. Participants in the United States can increase their chances of encountering and catching one of the twelve featured Pokemon.

Smoliv

Bellsprout

Exeggcute

Sunkern

Wurmple

Combee

Sewaddle

Cottonee

Petilil

Yellow Flower Flabébé (USA exclusive)

Pumpkaboo

Bounsweet

Ticket of Treats

Pokemon GO has a ticketed event called Ticket of Treats every week in October. Completing various tasks during this event rewards players with premium items and event-themed Pokemon, according to GameRant. Pokemon GO has divided the Ticket of Treats Timed Research into four segments for four weeks.

Starting Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. local time, the second part of Ticket of Treats Timed Research will be available during the Harvest Festival in Pokemon GO. Players can purchase the Ticket of Treats for $5.00 from the Pokemon GO store and access the Timed Research. It must be completed before Oct. 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

What are Pokemon GO events?

Pokemon GO Events are celebrations related to special occasions and holidays that can be in-game or both in-game and real-world themed. They can last from a few hours to several weeks.

Since the worldwide release of the GO Beyond update on Nov. 30, 2020, Pokémon GO has implemented seasons for in-game events. These seasons reflect the changing seasons in the real world, with winter, spring, summer, and autumn rotating every three months. With each new season, significant changes are introduced to the game.

During events, trainers can receive temporary bonuses and perks such as multiplied Stardust, Candy, and XP for actions such as hatching, catching, transferring, evolving, and battling.

