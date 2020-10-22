What You Need To Know About Points International Ltd.'s (TSE:PTS) Investor Composition

A look at the shareholders of Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of CA$161m, Points International is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Points International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Points International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Points International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Points International's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 14% of Points International. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Mawer Investment Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. Pembroke Management Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Harspring Capital Management, LLC holds about 8.0% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO T. MacLean directly holds 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.

