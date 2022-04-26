‘We know each other’s pain’: UNC Charlotte readies for third anniversary of campus shooting

Anna Maria Della Costa
·4 min read

It’s difficult for Gabi Hitchcock to walk by the Kennedy building.

Nearly three years after the April 30, 2019, shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus, an eerie feeling haunts the 21-year-old student when she walks by.

“It’s something that I feel, a mix of something every time I walk by or even look at the building,” said Hitchcock, who was a freshman in 2019. “There’s a lot of depth and sadness.

“All I can still sometimes see is the police surrounding it.”

Hitchcock, a senior and the UNC Charlotte Student Government vice president, was tucked inside her dorm room in Oak Hall when the campus locked down because of an active shooter that day. A gunman killed two UNC Charlotte students and wounded four others in a Kennedy building classroom, a four-minute walk from Hitchcock’s room.

Trystan Terrell is serving two consecutive life sentences for killing 19-year-old Reed Parlier of Midland and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville. Kennedy 236, the classroom where it happened, is not in use. Friday is the beginning of this year’s Day of Remembrance, a two-day commemoration that includes a wreath laying and support sessions for faculty and staff.

For Hitchcock and her fellow seniors who were on campus that day, the third anniversary is a chance to honor and remember the victims in person after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it in prior years. A day after the shooting, thousands packed Halton Arena on campus for a candlelight vigil.

“I didn’t know that many people went to UNC Charlotte,” Hitchcock said of the gathering. “We don’t have a lot of traditions, but that was overwhelming. It’s hard this year because we’re the last class to have seen it. We know each other’s pain. It’s an important time for all of us. Honestly, knowing we can memorialize them together this year, it gives us the time to heal together.”

‘Then it’s finally you’

Hitchcock got out of class early on April 30, 2019. Her friend heard a shooter was on campus, which eventually led to the doors to the dorm being locked. People slammed on the windows and pounded on the doors from the outside.

“It was a little bit scary because we didn’t know what was happening,” she said. “A little bit later we got a notice about a shooter on campus at Kennedy. The campus was on lockdown. So I sat in the room for five or six hours.”

Hitchcock, who is from the Oak Island area, said all she could think about was her friends and where they were on campus.

“You see this all the time, ‘Oh, it’s never going to be us,’ then it’s finally you,” said Hitchcock, who is set to graduate in May. “I received lots of texts, asking if I was OK. It’s very nerve-wracking. Maybe there was someone I know in that room.”

Hitchcock didn’t know the two students who were killed or the four who were injured: Emily Houpt of Charlotte; Rami Alramadhan of Saihat, Saudia Arabia; Sean DeHart of Apex; and Drew Pescaro of Apex.

But she does remember consoling one friend whose friend was shot.

“We were just hugging (my friend) while he was crying,” she said. “It all happened so fast. Then it felt like time moved in slow motion.”

UNC Charlotte has ‘come back to life’

Buffie Stephens, director of issues management and media relations at UNC Charlotte, said although April 30 is not on the academic calendar — it’s a Saturday — the university “will absolutely be remembering.”

“There are only a few classes on Saturday, most all are at the Dubois Center and most, if not all, are graduate-level classes,” Stephens said of April 30 not being on the 2022 academic calendar.

Events begin Friday, with a wreath laying ceremony taking place at 5:40 p.m. at the Kennedy building. Dozens have left messages of reflection on the Niner Nation Remembers web page, including Catrine Tudor-Locke, the dean of the college of Health and Human Services.

Tudor-Locke had just signed a contract to become the dean when she heard the news that night. Tudor-Locke wrote: “Like many, I felt helpless and ineffectual as I transmitted my own heartfelt condolences and assurances of unity and perseverance to you, my dear colleagues. I could hardly wait until I would be able to join you that fall. Watching the campus and community response from afar, I knew without any doubt that I was meant to be a part of the Niner Nation.”

Hitchcock, who is an active volunteer on campus and served on the Niner 9 Homecoming Court, still has flashbulb memories from April 30, 2019. There are certain smells — her friend’s perfume she was wearing — that immediately take her back to Oak Hall that day.

“I really hate that UNC Charlotte is associated with the shooting, but I guess it’s our legacy, in a way. This year’s remembrance will give me some closure. During 2021-22, it has been nice seeing the campus come back to life again.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.