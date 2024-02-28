What we know about 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

"Only Murders in the Building" is adding a few new tenants.

The hit whodunnit is set to return for a fourth season on Hulu, and three major stars are expected to join Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin for the latest mystery outing. Plus, a returning cast member has been confirmed, and a change of scenery is in store for the new episodes.

A fourth season of "Only Murders" was confirmed on the heels of the Season 3 finale dropping in October and setting up another murder for the central trio to solve.

"Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin..." the show said on social media.

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in "Only Murders in the Building."

Season 3 saw the series add Hollywood A-listers Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to the cast, along with Ashley Park and Jesse Williams. Ryan Broussard, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Creighton returned from Season 2.

USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler gave the third season 2½ out of 4 stars, commenting that the "slapstick shtick of 'Only Murders' is in danger of getting old" and that the addition of Streep to the cast "brings a surprising sense of whimsy" to the series.

Is there a release date for Season 4 of 'Only Murders'?

Hulu hasn't confirmed a release date for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. But in the past, the show has returned between eight and 12 months after its finale, suggesting the fourth season could potentially premiere between June and October.

Where will 'Only Murders' Season 4 be set?

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich revealed in an interview with Deadline that the show will head to Los Angeles as the season begins before returning to New York.

"I'm very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," Erwich said. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique 'Only Murders' take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about."

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin

Who has been cast in 'Only Murders' Season 4?

Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon, and Eva Longoria are joining the show for Season 4 in recurring roles, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Eugene Levy, left, and Martin Short at the Los Angeles premiere of "Good Grief" on Dec. 19, 2023.

Additionally, Streep will return as Loretta Durkin after debuting as the character in Season 3, Variety reports.

When previously asked if Streep and Jesse Williams would return in Season 4, showrunner John Hoffman told the Hollywood Reporter that there is "no greater hope."

What is 'Only Murders in the Building' about?

"Only Murders in the Building" centers on a trio of neighbors, played by Gomez, Martin, and Short, who launch a true crime podcast and work together to solve murder mysteries. The third season concluded with the death of Sazz (Jane Lynch), setting the stage for a new mystery to solve.

How many 'Only Murders' seasons will there be?

Hoffman told Screen Rant ahead of the Season 3 premiere that the show has "a good long life" ahead of it, and hopes to return for multiple seasons.

"As many as they'll have us for," he told the outlet when asked how many seasons he wanted to do.

"I really mean it. This is one of those shows (where) everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else," he said.

"When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, 'Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.' I hope it gives it a good long life," he said in the interview.

How to watch 'Only Murders in the Building'

All three seasons of "Only Murders in the Building" are available to stream on Hulu.

